Ireland weather: Status Yellow ice warning from this evening as Arctic blast hits, Met Éireann warns

Temperatures to 'drop significantly' on Monday, a Met Éireann forecaster said. Photo: Getty Images Expand

Temperatures to 'drop significantly' on Monday, a Met Éireann forecaster said. Photo: Getty Images

Aoife Breslin

Temperatures are set to plummet to as low as -4C tonight with accompanying ice and snow showers as the country is set for a late blast of winter.

A Status Yellow ice warning for the entire country comes into force at 6pm on Monday and will last until 10am on Tuesday as a bitterly cold Arctic airflow pushes down from the north.

