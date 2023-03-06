Temperatures are set to plummet to as low as -4C tonight with accompanying ice and snow showers as the country is set for a late blast of winter.

A Status Yellow ice warning for the entire country comes into force at 6pm on Monday and will last until 10am on Tuesday as a bitterly cold Arctic airflow pushes down from the north.

Motorists and pedestrians have been warned to expect hazardous conditions on roads and paths due to the freezing temperatures and ice.

However, conditions in the UK are expected to be even more severe, with warnings of snowstorms and -15C ­temperatures there for the days ahead.

Met Éireann forecaster Mark Bowe said snow showers here were expected to mainly affect the northern half of Ireland.

“Because it’s an ice warning, we are expecting winter showers with plenty of icy stretches as temperatures plummet down to -3C/-4C,” he said.

He said temperatures would “drop significantly” on Monday with afternoon highs struggling “to reach high single figures”.

Meanwhile, Monday night’s temperatures could “get down to -3C or even -4C.

“It will be a change from the weather we had recently,” he said. “We had high pressure dominating our weather for a long time, we had quite mild weather through February.”

The northern half of the country can expect to see snowfall, especially on high ground.

“So there will be a couple of showers peppering the northern part of the country, especially in places around Donegal,” Mr Bowe said.

“On the higher ground, some showers may fall with sleet or snow. But for the rest of the country it’s a case of icy stretches and overnight frost with the temperatures going down to -3C or -4C.”

Monday itself is starting off with hazy, sunny spells, but showers in the north will turn into rain and spread from the north to the rest of the country in the afternoon. It will turn cold, with temperatures ranging from 4 to 5 degrees in the north to a milder 6 to 9 degrees in southern areas, before turning much colder overnight.

The cold temperatures will continue on Wednesday, with night-time temperatures falling below freezing.

Mr Bowe said: “It will recover just a little bit on Wednesday night but they will touch zero or below zero especially in northern parts of the country.”

While there is some uncertainty around the forecast in the longer term, after the cold front clears midweek, it is expected to turn wet.

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) has advised all road users to prepare for cold weather conditions as severe frosts and icy patches will lead to hazardous conditions on roads and footpaths.

The RSA said the spell of mild weather in Ireland over the past couple of weeks presents a particular danger as road users are accustomed to the current driving conditions and will have to adjust to icy roads.

Road users are being advised to check local traffic and weather conditions before setting out on any journeys.

Drivers are advised to clear windows and mirrors before setting out, use a screen scraper and de-icer and not to use hot water on the windscreen as it can crack the glass.

“When driving in icy conditions, people should slow down, use all controls delicately and leave extra distance between you and the vehicle in front,” the RSA said.

“Avoid over steering and harsh braking and harsh acceleration. Use the highest gear possible to avoid wheel spin and select a low gear when travelling downhill especially if through bends.

“Watch out for vulnerable road users such as pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists and allow extra space when overtaking them.”

The RSA advised pedestrians to wear appropriate footwear, walk on the footpath, not in the street, and to walk on the right-hand side of the road, facing traffic if there are no footpaths.

“Do not underestimate the danger of ice. Many slips and falls happen in places people regard as safe and secure, typically outside their front door, on the doorstep, on the path or while getting out of the car,” it said.

“When you approach a footpath or roadway that appears to be covered with snow or ice, always use extreme caution.

“Cyclists and motorcyclists are advised if the roads are icy, it is important to pedal smoothly and relax your upper body. Try not to get out of the saddle if it’s slippy and always remember to brake before corners.

“Remember to be extra alert at all times. Drivers’ stopping distances are worsened in icy conditions.

“Cyclists need to stay alert and prepared for the road ahead. Wear warm clothes, lots of layers is a smart move and the most vital item of clothing for cycling in freezing conditions are gloves.”



