Ireland v Ukraine: ‘This match is much more than football’ – Irish and Ukrainian fans unite in friendship at the Aviva

Republic of Ireland captain Seamus Coleman presents flowers to a Ukraine supporter at the Aviva Stadium. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

The Ireland v Ukraine match was never really going to be about soccer – and as a Ukrainian father was reunited with his family, the humanity beyond the game became apparent.

Ukraine fans poured into the Aviva Stadium in Dublin, ready to make those at home, living under Russian invasion, the proudest they could be.

For Max Voloshyn, the game meant being reunited with his wife Lena and children Ivan (13) and Nikita (7).

Max, a sailor, has like most Ukrainian men stayed in his homeland, helping in the fight against Russia.

But last night he arrived in Dublin to surprise his family, who he knew were attending the match with his sister Tanya and her husband Tash Van Eeden, from Kilkenny.

The family have been living in Ireland for four months since the war broke out, and Max is thankful to the Irish people helping Ukrainian refugees and for the fact he has a sister to welcome his family here.

“I’ve just come over for the match to surprise my family,” he said. “It’s emotional what’s happening in Ukraine and I really miss them, but this is everything, to see them and to be here with Ukrainian and Irish people.

“We hope to win the game for people at home, but it really doesn’t matter because we are here with the Irish people.”

The children have settled in schools in Kilkenny.

Tash admitted it had been “challenging” for the two siblings as they speak little English, and Irish is an additional obstacle.

Read More

“This is family,” he said. “So we wanted to take them in, but it has been traumatic for them, obviously.

“But despite everything, it’s been very good because the Irish people have just shown so much support for the Ukrainians.”

Ireland fans clearly wanted the home team to win, but it was obvious that everyone wearing green was right behind the Ukraine fans.

The UEFA Nations League B Group 1 match between Ireland and Ukraine would not ordinarily be the most anticipated soccer match on the calendar.

However, last night it was as fans daubed in yellow and blue, carrying their nation’s flag and wearing their team’s kit walked into the stadium with one thing on their mind – victory in their new home, their safe refuge.

Second generation Ukrainian Sophia Ostopiv (20) and cousin Victoria Okan (20) had spent the time before the match helping to paint the Ukrainian fans’ faces.

The young women, who were born in Dublin and live in Blanchardstown, wore their colours with pride as they spoke passionately about their motherland.

Victoria is about to start a job in public service, where she is looking forward to “helping Ukrainians” entering Ireland.

“It was a big part of my decision in taking the job – I’ll be helping Ukrainians coming into Ireland at the airport and port and that means a lot,” she said.

Sophia said that while it was “sad” what was happening in Ukraine, the football match showed how united Ukraine and Ireland are. “This match is much more than football,” she said. “This is about Ukrainian and Irish people coming together.”

Sophia said she felt the crowds of Irish and Ukrainians at the match symbolised a friendship between the nations – Ireland “supporting Ukraine”.

“For the Ukrainian families that have arrived here as refugees, I know they are so happy to see the Irish public at this game,” she said.

“The Ireland fans are showing love and support to Ukrainians, just as the Irish people are. We are all together.

“I don’t think it’s about winning this game at all. I think it’s just about the crowd, the support and everyone celebrating together.”

Victoria added: “There’s 33,000 refugees in Ireland and Ukrainian people really appreciate the friendship of Ireland.”

That friendship solidified as yellow and blue fused with green on the city streets last night. Little boys wearing Ireland jerseys laughed with Ukrainian boys outside the Aviva – clearly, not even a language difference was a barrier to play.

While Irish youngsters enjoyed the merriment of the occasion, there was a sense of maturity beyond their years from the Ukrainian children.

One little boy, Vlad Mahoniev (12), whose family arrived from Lviv, not only translated for his relatives but he also watched over his three-year-old sibling.

Ireland fans patted Ukraine fans on the back and smiled, while some Ukrainian women wore flowers in their hair – a traditional style from their homeland.