Ireland to become mountain bike haven under Coillte plan

Coillte said the development of Ireland as an international mountain biking destination will boost rural economies.

It is investing more than €13m on trails at five centres covering seven different counties.

In total, it will see more than 200km of trails developed across the country.

It has issued a tender for the "design and associated services" of trails at the Slieve Bloom Mountains in Offaly and Laois; Coolaney, Co Sligo; Ballyhoura, Co Limerick and Cork; Ticknock, Co Dublin and Ballinastoe, Co Wicklow.

The project is set to be delivered over three years.

Assessments of the potential impact of these developments show visitors will boost local economies by more than €22m per year, a spokeswoman said.

She said the existing mountain bike trail centre at Ballyhoura generates €1.5m from visitors.

"It was evident that if designed well and partnered with really attractive visitor services in local towns and villages, then the level of rural economic activity that could be generated would be significant.

"Investment has been made in the past by project partners in mountain biking across Ireland, but never to the scale needed to elevate this to an international proposition.

"It is clear that a 'critical mass' of the highest quality trail centres are needed to put Ireland on the international MTB map.

"The location of the trails in rural and remote areas will have a positive impact on local communities and help expand their tourism offerings."

Coillte, the State-owned forestry company, said the trails will be designed and "sustainably constructed" to protect the surrounding landscapes and environments.

They will be open to the public free of charge.

The company manages approximately 7pc of the country's land, but its core business relates to forestry and manufacturing wood panels.

It has been working with Failte Ireland to use its land in upland areas to promote mountain-biking tourism and hillwalking.

They aim to rival Wales, Scotland and New Zealand to attract riders from across the world to Ireland.

In some cases they will build on existing centres, such as Ballyhoura, but others will become new destinations for tourists.

"There are an estimated 20 communities around the country who will see the effect of new and increased visitor numbers in their area," the spokeswoman said.

"The project will develop an international mountain-biking proposition for Ireland by creating a vital 'critical mass' of trail centres on the island.

"It is based entirely on State-owned lands and will use these lands as the platform to deliver growth in rural communities."

Last week the first phases of the Slieve Bloom and Coolaney trails were opened to the public with varying levels of difficulty for novice or experienced bikers.

Much of the new investment will see money spent on trails, car parking, visitor buildings and signage.

Coillte said it will be engaging with mountain bikers and clubs before eventually building on its designs.

"The project will build on existing investment and success stories like Ballyhoura mountain bike trails across Limerick and Cork and will generate €3m over the next 10 years."

