Ireland to ask Spanish authorities to allow repatriation of heroic Red Hugh O'Donnell's remains

IRELAND is set to ask the Spanish authorities to consider allowing the remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell, one of the country's most heroic figures, to be repatriated after four centuries.

While Spanish archaeologists have not yet located the remains of the famous Gaelic clan chief who died on September 10 1602, a dig at Valladolid has perfectly matched known historical maps and experts are confident they will locate his burial site.

Now, Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has said that if Red Hugh O'Donnell's body is located, he wants Ireland to formally request that the Spanish authorities consider allowing the heroic Irish figure to be allowed return home.

The Spanish media have been captivated by the search for the Irish chieftain's remains - and he has been variously described as the Irish 'El Cid' or 'William Wallace.'

A view shows human remains found in an archeological dig, during the search for Irish nobleman Hugh O'Donnell in Valladolid REUTERS/Juan Medina

"I really think that this man who devoted his entire life to fighting for Irish freedom and independence should be brought home to a free Ireland," he said.

"I can understand how the Spanish authorities might want to keep his remains in Valladolid because, if the remains are located and identified, they will inevitably become an enormous tourist attraction.

"I can also understand how they might want to honour O'Donnell's dying wish as to where he was buried.

"But Red Hugh O'Donnell's entire life was devoted to Ireland and to his native Donegal - and I think that is where he should be finally laid to rest in a place of honour.

"He is one of the most iconic figures in Irish history and he deserves to be brought home and a fitting burial monument erected to him."

Mr Kelleher said that, if necessary, he will raise the proposal with his Spanish counterparts in the European Parliament.

He is to discuss the matter with Tánaiste Simon Coveney.

A wall of Chapel of Wonders and human remains found in archeological dig searching for Irish nobleman Hugh O'Donnell are seen in Valladolid, Spain May 26, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Cultura Y Turismo Valladolid/via REUTERS

Red Hugh O'Donnell died, aged just 29 years, in Valladolid while attempting to meet King Philip of Spain in a bid to secure further support for their fight against Britain.

The Irish chieftain had been ill with a fever for a fortnight and, as he neared death, had expressed a wish to be buried in the famous Chapel of Wonders at a Franciscan monastery in the north western Spanish city.

Two Irish monks attended his bedside as he died.

Because of his fame in the Nine Years War in Ireland and his daring escape from British custody, Spanish officials granted his dying wish.

He would be interred a short distance from Christopher Columbus though the explorer's remains would later be moved.

Earlier this week, Spanish archaeologists thought they had finally found him after they unearthed a "big and strong man" during their dig.

However, their hopes were dashed when they cleared away four centuries of dust and clay and found the mystery man had all ten toes.

Red Hugh O'Donnell had lost his two big toes to frostbite in the Wicklow mountains after escaping from Dublin Castle at the height of winter.

One of his two companions in the daring escape bid froze to death.

After allied Irish and Spanish forces were defeated at the Battle of Kinsale, O'Donnell went to Spain to lobby King Philip for further military aid.

The monastery where he was buried was effectively lost during a period of civil and religious upheaval in the 18th Century.

Historian Dr Hiram Morgan of University College Cork said the loss of the two big toes will make Red Hugh O'Donnell's skeleton very easy to identify.

On Wednesday, archaeologists uncovered 12 intact skeletons and suspected they were now nearing Red Hugh’s crypt.

Excavation spokesperson Carlos Burgos said they believe they are close to a breakthrough.

"We are at the entrance of the Chapel of Marvels (Wonders), the place where the archaeologists know where the body of Christopher Columbus and Red Hugh was buried," he said.

"It’s the greatest story. The area where they were buried was for very important people. It was for very high-level people, very important noble people- Earls and bishops, people of that kind."

While hopes of finding Red Hugh in the coming days are high, Mr Burgos said success is not guaranteed.

"It is difficult to get inside the chapel because the building that was built a few centuries after in that area has destroyed a part of it.

"Another thing the archaeologists were trying to find is if there is a crypt under the area where all the bodies are appearing. We want to pass through this and go further into the chapel.

"We think if there are the remains of Red Hugh he will be further inside. We are not sure - we can’t say for 100pc Red Hugh is going to appear but we are trying our best to know.

"We don’t think he is in the bodies we have now. But, everything that is appearing so far is important and of that time the 14th, 15th and even 17th century.

"There has appeared a woman with a rosary. It is incredible. And another thing that has appeared is a coin of Philip II the King of Spain at that time.

"So everybody here is very excited. We are happy to hear from Ireland and that they are interested in our work."

If located, the body will first be subjected to a detailed forensic analysis amid claims from the 17th Century that he was poisoned by a British agent in the form of Galway merchant James Blake.

It is also hoped that DNA tests might be possible if teeth are recovered with the remains - and this could be cross-referenced with members of the extended O'Donnell family.

Such DNA tracing proved successful when the remains of King Richard III were found in Leicester in 2012 - almost 530 years after his death.

Spanish authorities did not suspect murder in the early 17th Century because Red Hugh O'Donnell had fallen ill with fever for two weeks before his death.

Amongst the speculated causes were typhoid, influenza or possibly even complications from a tapeworm.