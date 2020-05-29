| 20.2°C Dublin

Ireland to ask Spanish authorities to allow repatriation of heroic Red Hugh O'Donnell's remains

'He is one of the most iconic figures in Irish history and he deserves to be brought home and a fitting burial monument erected to him'

A man wearing a face mask works in an archeological dig, during the search for Irish nobleman Hugh O'Donnell in Valladolid REUTERS/Juan Medina

A man wearing a face mask works in an archeological dig, during the search for Irish nobleman Hugh O'Donnell in Valladolid REUTERS/Juan Medina

IRELAND is set to ask the Spanish authorities to consider allowing the remains of Red Hugh O'Donnell, one of the country's most heroic figures, to be repatriated after four centuries.

While Spanish archaeologists have not yet located the remains of the famous Gaelic clan chief who died on September 10 1602, a dig at Valladolid has perfectly matched known historical maps and experts are confident they will locate his burial site.

Now, Ireland South MEP Billy Kelleher has said that if Red Hugh O'Donnell's body is located, he wants Ireland to formally request that the Spanish authorities consider allowing the heroic Irish figure to be allowed return home.

