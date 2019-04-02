Ireland 'the most generous country in the world' with over €30 million donated to fundraisers since 2016

IRISH people are among the most generous people out there with more people donating money to fundraising campaigns per capita than any other country in the world.

That is according to fundraising site GoFundMe, who have seen more than €30 million donated to campaigns in Ireland since 2016.

Rob Solomon, Chairman and CEO of GoFundMe

Campaigns in Ireland grew by more than 50pc last year compared to 2017, the company revealed.

According to CEO Rob Soloman, Irish people tend to "show kindness and express support for those in need".

"GoFundMe has become the ‘take action’ button of the internet - and nowhere is that more evident than in Ireland," he said.

"GoFundMe is a really simple and social way of enabling ordinary people to engage and support the causes they care about - a person puts a campaign out, a friend shares that campaign and soon tens, hundreds or even thousands of people are sharing and donating.

"With more than 1 in 10 people donating in Ireland, it really is the most generous country in the world."

One of the biggest campaigns in Ireland is the treatment fund for 20-year-old Shauntelle (Shan) Tynan, with over €750,000 raised over the last two years.

Shan, who was diagnosed with a rare form of cancer, Histiocytosis X, in 2015, announced last August that she is cancer free.

A campaign to support Sean Cox, who was stabbed outside Anfield before the Champions League match against Roma, raised over €1 million in five months.

More than €6 billion ($7 billion) has been raised across the world on GoFundMe since their launch in 2010.

