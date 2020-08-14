Ireland 'sleep-walking' toward major coronavirus outbreak unless there's a radical strategy change - expert warns

UNDER THE MICROSCOPE: A man waits to usher in the next person to be tested at the Covid-19 testing station at St Conleth’s Community College in Newbridge. Photo: Fergal Phillips.

IRELAND is "sleep-walking" towards a major Covid-19 outbreak next autumn unless a radical change in national strategy is adopted.

The warning came as one of Ireland's leading public health experts, Prof Ivan Perry, predicted that with tough new measures Ireland can achieve zero new cases of the virus within just six weeks.

Prof Perry, Dean of Public Health at University College Cork (UCC), is a member of the Zero Covid Island group which has advocated a tough strategy to deal with the virus.

He warned that, without a change in policy, Ireland could be heading for an alarming number of Covid-19 cases next autumn.

"Without a fundamental change in the current strategy of attempting to live with the virus, we are sleep-walking towards a major surge of infections in October - November of this year,” he warned.

“If we are willing to adopt more restrictive measures over the next few weeks, there is a real possibility that we can avoid this winter surge, begin to open up our economy and return to near normal life much earlier than is likely with the current policy of temporising with the virus."

The Zero Covid Island group warned that the recent surge in cases was largely the result of "grossly irresponsible behaviour - some by young people, but many by older people."

Prof Perry and the Zero Covid Island group submitted a detailed plan to the Oireachtas - and urged closer coordination between Dublin and Belfast.

"The government needs to adopt and lead on a policy of elimination to get to Zero Covid-19," he said.

"We estimate that we can bring Covid to zero cases per day in between four and six weeks and then begin a cautious return to normal life."

"Many things now open will stay open but no large events will be allowed. There will also be strict control over unsafe high density housing, the meat industry and other major sources of outbreaks. A Zero Covid Ireland allows safe return to work, to school, and will support the recovery of our society and economy."

The key measures now proposed are:

A ban on all non-essential travel.

Testing and tracking of all incoming people at ports and airports.

More active case finding and contact tracing.

Full adoption of face masks especially for all indoor events.

Even more rigorous hygiene and social distancing campaigns.

The group said Ireland's lockdown showed what can be achieved - and said the overall goal should be returning life and the economy back to nearly normal.

"Due to the efforts of our people, we avoided a surge swamping our health service and we got the number of cases down to single digits a day."

"The policy then became suppression of the virus to a tolerable level, of ‘living with the virus’, and awaiting a vaccine."

"But this meant we were always seven to ten days behind the virus in our response. The rising number of cases over the last few weeks shows the limits of this approach. We need to get ahead of this."

The group stressed that the world's best hope of fighting back against the virus is the development of a safe vaccine.

A total of six vaccines are now in clinical trials but, even if those trials proceed satisfactorily, limited supplies of a vaccine will only become available by April 2021 at the earliest.

"However, we may not (have a vaccine). No single measure is perfect but major epidemics are regularly dealt with by combining many imperfect tools – we don’t need perfect, just good enough," Prof Perry said.

"We can’t close the borders - agreed, but we can test, isolate, and follow up at our ports and airports. Northern Ireland may well decide to test travellers from outside the Common Travel Area (CTA) and that’s fine."

"The faster the virus goes down, the faster the economy can begin to recover. Going to zero would allow us to focus help on the areas most affected, e.g. tourism and performing arts, and those most dependent on foreign tourists."

"The Irish people respond very well to effective leadership. The way the GAA, and the two vintner’s associations have responded shows this very clearly. With a clear goal, we have confidence in the Irish people."

