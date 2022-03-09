Ireland must increase engagement in EU defence – Simon Coveney

The growth of cyber attacks and hybrid warfare means geography no longer dictates Irish defence needs, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has said.

Calling for “a national conversation” on Ireland’s military neutrality, Mr Coveney said Ireland must increase engagement in EU defence cooperation. He also said Government now realised that defence spending must be significantly increased.

But Mr Coveney – who is also the Defence Minister – said he personally did not believe there was any need for Ireland to join the western world’s Nato military alliance “any time soon”. He felt the way forward was greater Irish engagement with growing EU defence cooperation projects through initiatives like Pesco.

The Minister also pointed out that last summer’s cyber-attack on the Irish health services had cost €120m and caused considerable disruption. This attack is believed to have originated in Russia.

“We need to do a fundamental re-think about Ireland’s approach to our own security and how we contribute to the collective security of the European Union that we are very much invested in,” he told a meeting of the Institute of International and European Affairs in Dublin.

Mr Coveney said he was open to the issue being considered by the Citizens’ Assembly as has been suggested by Taoiseach Micheál Martin. But he said Government and all political parties must engage in the debate on the future of neutrality.

“I don’t think we should just hand this over to the Citizens’ Assembly,” he said. The minister stressed that Ireland was not “politically neutral” – but “militarily non-aligned” which meant we did take a stand in problems like Ukraine.

In reply to a direct question from UK ambassador to Ireland, Paul Johnston, he said it was clear that years of under-investment in the Irish Defence Forces must now be addressed. He said a recent commission report on the issue looked at other comparable countries.

The commission found Ireland was spending about a third of these states’ defence expenditure and this should be increased to at least half that spending.

Mr Coveney said he was confident Irish people would back up government efforts to care for thousands of Ukrainian refugees and he pointed to other humanitarian efforts here in the past.

He stressed that ordinary Russian and Belarusian people must not be blamed for wrong-doing of their governments in relation to Ukraine.

The minister said a debate on defence policy could include a review of the so-called “triple-lock” which requires Government approval, a Dáil vote, and a UN mandate to permit the sending of Irish forces overseas.

He agreed that the UN mandate can be blocked by the five “big powers” with a permanent United Nations security council seat – but he also noted that to date this had not stopped any Irish peacekeeping mission.