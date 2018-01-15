'Ireland is a sadder place without her' - Finbar Furey pays tribute to Dolores O'Riordan
Folk singer Finbar Furey has paid tribute to Irish musician Dolores O'Riordan who died earlier today.
The Cranberries singer (46) was found dead in a London hotel and the news has shocked the music industry.
Although he had only met her a handful of times, Furey (71) was deeply saddened by the rock singer's passing.
"She will always be remembered. Ireland is a sadder place without her," he told independent.ie.
"I met her a few times. I wouldn't say I knew her, but she was always a lovely person.
"She had a lot of fans, people who loved her and respected her and she will be greatly missed," he added.
Furey was speaking at Perspectives: Shane McGowan's 60th Birthday Celebration at the National Concert Hall in Dublin.
Online Editors