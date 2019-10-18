News Irish News

Friday 18 October 2019

Ireland CSO snapshots: How each county fares for health, marital status, home ownership and languages spoken

Ireland in 2018

Caroline O'Doherty

THE reality is, we're a small country with big variations in how we live, work, achieve and struggle.

The latest 'Ireland by numbers' statistical yearbook from the CSO shows a country that is at the same time changing and staying stubbornly still.

While 40pc of adults aged 64 or younger now have a third-level qualification, there are 7pc in the same age group who progressed no further than primary school.

And while average earnings rose slightly to €38,871 last year, the bottom 20pc of the population have just 8.3pc of total income compared to the top 20pc of the population who have 39.9pc of the income.  

Inequality extends beyond the monetary. Almost 18pc of the adult population reported experiencing some form of discrimination in the previous two years, the single biggest issue in society in general being ageism, accounting for 34pc of incidents.

In the workplace, the biggest issue is gender discrimination, accounting for 33pc of incidents. Those most likely to experience discrimination are people identifying as LGBTI+, one in three of whom report having suffered discriminatory behaviour or policies.

Unequal development across the country has contributed to extraordinary differences in house prices. A house in the most expensive Eircode area, Blackrock in south Dublin, commanded a median price tag of €620,000 last year which would pay for nearly 10 houses in Clones, Co Monaghan, where it was €65,000.

Here is how each county fared in categories including health, home ownership and commuting:

CARLOW

Carlow
 

CAVAN

CLARE

Clare
 

CORK

Cork

DONEGAL

Donegal

DUBLIN CITY

Dublin City
 

FINGAL

Fingal


DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN

Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown
 

SOUTH DUBLIN

South Dublin
 

GALWAY

Galway

KERRY

Kerry

KILDARE

Kildare

KILKENNY

Kilkenny
 

LAOIS

Laois
 

LEITRIM

Leitrim

LIMERICK

Limerick
 

LONGFORD

Longford

LOUTH

Louth

MAYO

Mayo

MEATH

Meath

MONAGHAN

Monaghan

OFFALY

Offaly

ROSCOMMON
Roscommon
 

SLIGO

Sligo

TIPPERARY

Tipperary

WATERFORD
Waterford

WESTMEATH

Westmeath

WEXFORD

Wexford

WICKLOW

Wicklow

Online Editors

