Ireland CSO snapshots: How each county fares for health, marital status, home ownership and languages spoken
THE reality is, we're a small country with big variations in how we live, work, achieve and struggle.
The latest 'Ireland by numbers' statistical yearbook from the CSO shows a country that is at the same time changing and staying stubbornly still.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
While 40pc of adults aged 64 or younger now have a third-level qualification, there are 7pc in the same age group who progressed no further than primary school.
And while average earnings rose slightly to €38,871 last year, the bottom 20pc of the population have just 8.3pc of total income compared to the top 20pc of the population who have 39.9pc of the income.
Inequality extends beyond the monetary. Almost 18pc of the adult population reported experiencing some form of discrimination in the previous two years, the single biggest issue in society in general being ageism, accounting for 34pc of incidents.
In the workplace, the biggest issue is gender discrimination, accounting for 33pc of incidents. Those most likely to experience discrimination are people identifying as LGBTI+, one in three of whom report having suffered discriminatory behaviour or policies.
Unequal development across the country has contributed to extraordinary differences in house prices. A house in the most expensive Eircode area, Blackrock in south Dublin, commanded a median price tag of €620,000 last year which would pay for nearly 10 houses in Clones, Co Monaghan, where it was €65,000.
Here is how each county fared in categories including health, home ownership and commuting:
CARLOW
CAVAN
CLARE
CORK
DONEGAL
DUBLIN CITY
FINGAL
DUN LAOGHAIRE-RATHDOWN
SOUTH DUBLIN
GALWAY
KERRY
KILDARE
KILKENNY
LAOIS
LEITRIM
LIMERICK
LONGFORD
LOUTH
MAYO
MEATH
MONAGHAN
OFFALY
ROSCOMMON
SLIGO
TIPPERARY
WATERFORD
WESTMEATH
WEXFORD
WICKLOW
- Read More: Ireland by numbers: Country beset by property and income gap as times are a-changin' but some ways still stubbornly the same
Online Editors
Related Content
- Ireland by numbers: Country beset by property and income gap as times are a-changin' but some ways still stubbornly the same