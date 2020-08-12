Ireland could need herd immunity from coronavirus, Varadkar warns

Ireland could ultimately develop herd immunity to the coronavirus, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar has said, although the focus will to be to suppress the virus "to such a level that we don't see millions of people getting affected."

The aim remains that “we don’t get into the situation whereby our health service and our hospitals are overwhelmed, as we have seen happen in some countries”, he said.

After the revelation that New Zealand may have imported the virus in freight, Mr Varadkar said the strategy was “to slow and minimise the virus to get as close to zero as we can in terms of cases”.

But he added it has now proven impossible to prevent outbreaks “in even the most remote places in the world”.

Ireland would aim “to keep it as low level as possible and minimise infections, minimise the risk of our health service being overwhelmed, which we’ve done successfully - until such time as we develop herd immunity, which will take an extremely long time”.

That would happen “if we continue like this”, he said, but what was more likely was the “development of a vaccine or an effective treatment for the virus itself”.

Regarding either herd immunity or an effective treatment for the virus, Mr Varadkar said “nobody can predict for sure how long that’s going to take. But we shouldn’t forget how far we’ve come.

Our economy is now largely reopened. Most people are back to work. We can enjoy sports again, if not in person. We can go to restaurants, we can go to work.

“We have come a very long way since March or April, but this is this is going to be a longer-haul battle than maybe we anticipated a few months ago.”

The British government referred to the development of herd immunity at the beginning of the crisis, which would have meant the infection of tens of millions, but dropped the phrase from its communications and emulated the Irish model of lockdown and suppression of community infection.

Mr Varadkar also declared that pubs “may be asked to make a sacrifice for the rest of the country” - raising the prospect they may not open again this year.

He insisted the reopening of schools was the national priority and said the planned August 31 re-opening of pubs that don’t serve food - already postponed from August 4 - may not happen.

There will be a Cabinet meeting on August 28, he said, striking a pessimistic note on the chances of pubs welcoming customers again. It could be a matter of “saying to the pubs that you have to stay closed or wait longer, that you can’t reopen”.

In such a case he would like to have a package of financial supports approved by Cabinet for this sector, over and above what it already provided for businesses by way of grants, subsidies and supports, he said.

But “pubs are not as important as schools”, Mr Varadkar declared.

“It is already clear that a number of sectors may not be able to open, or reopen, at all,” he said, giving as examples the events sector and the entertainment industry.

Then he poured cold water on the idea that pubs will reopen as scheduled on August 31. “We don't know yet when the pubs might open. But they will need extra care, extra attention and extra support,” he said.

There could have to be a Survival Plan which would extend from pubs to theatres, nightclubs and entertainments venues. “We want them to survive,” he said. “These are areas that are going to need tailored solutions. I want the pubs to open - I go to pubs myself. I want them to be there.”

Pressed by Independent.ie as to whether the new virus-status colour codes would mean the scrapping of phase four, Mr Varadkar said it was a matter for Cabinet at the end of the month. It was his former government that devised the roadmap, including the planned phase-four reopening of pubs.

“We will make a decision on that day whether or not we can move to phase four, and that would involve obviously pubs, or changes to rules around outdoor gatherings,” Mr Varadkar said, having met with publicans on Tuesday evening and offered them little hope after being closed for five months already.

“Some work is being done on a new plan to replace our existing roadmap. But it’s only in development. It hasn’t been seen by Cabinet and hasn’t been agreed by Cabinet,” he said.

The same applied to the possibility of a Red List of virus-hit countries from which Ireland would discourage travel and tourism, and deny entry or require quarantine.

“This is something that is being talked about, but proposals have not been brought to Cabinet, let alone a list of countries.”

Refusing to offer clarity on when pubs might reopen if the August 31 ambition is abandoned, Mr Varadkar said: “The roadmap is the roadmap, until there’s a new one. And I think the right approach for us is to develop that (new scheme). And when it is ready, then to share it with the public.

We will be in a position certainly to do that once it’s actually ready, and then explain what it is, and bring clarity. But it doesn’t actually exist yet.”

This comes as former Health Minister Simon Harris has called for more targeted lockdowns rather than shutting down entire counties and has said the State's testing programme needs to be ramped up.

The Minister for Higher Education said it had become clear that Covid-19 was “going to be here for an awful long time” and that sufficient testing capacity was in place, but that the number of tests being carried out has fallen in recent weeks.

Mr Harris said the Government can be “more sophisticated” in how restrictions can be applied and will need to take learnings from the country-wide restrictions in Kildare, Laois and Offaly that were introduced last Friday.

