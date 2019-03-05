'Ireland AM' presenter Mark Cagney on Revenue's tax defaulters' list

A company that repairs phones and sells hair products has topped Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters owing over €1.2m.

Seces International Trade Ltd, with an address on Moore Street in Dublin city centre, failed to declare just over €731,000 in tax. With interest and penalties, its final bill stood at €1,236,334.

‘Ireland AM’ presenter Mark Cagney also appeared on the list, owing €37,036 to Revenue - including €25,747 in undeclared tax.

Speaking to Independent.ie Mr Cagney said he had a Revenue audit last year and there was an accounting issue.

“When it was brought to my attention I settled it immediately and fully around August / September 2018.”

Two haulage contractors were among the biggest defaulters on the list covering the final quarter of 2018.

These included Co Cork-based Transbound Ltd which had a bill of €996,690, the second highest settlement on the list.

P&J Gillane Transport Ltd, which is now in liquidation, and is based in Gort, Co Galway, owed €483,986 to Revenue.

Other big settlements included motor dealer John Carroll Car Sales (Tullamore) Ltd, with an address in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, which is now in liquidation. It had a bill of €617,661.

Meanwhile landscape gardening consultant Alan Smyth with an address at Carrig Glen, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, owed €388,679 - made up of €229,234 in unpaid tax and the rest in interest and penalties.

Revenue said the latest tax defaulters list includes 73 cases with a total settlement amount of over €12.7m.

Of these, 37 cases were for amounts over €100,000, and five of which exceeded €500,000.

It said in 24 of the cases the settlement was not fully paid to Revenue as of the end of last year.

It said over €5.3m was the amount unpaid at the end of last December.

“Revenue vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. In some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation),” it said in a statement.

Online Editors