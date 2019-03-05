A company that repairs phones and sells hair products has topped Revenue’s latest list of tax defaulters owing over €1.2m.

'Ireland AM' presenter Mark Cagney and 'Mrs Brown's Boys' actor Danny O'Carroll on Revenue's tax defaulters' list

Seces International Trade Ltd, with an address on Moore Street in Dublin city centre, failed to declare just over €731,000 in tax. With interest and penalties, its final bill stood at €1,236,334.

‘Ireland AM’ presenter Mark Cagney also appeared on the list, owing €37,036 to Revenue - including €25,747 in undeclared tax.

Speaking to Independent.ie Mr Cagney said he had a Revenue audit last year and there was an accounting issue.

“When it was brought to my attention I settled it immediately and fully around August / September 2018.”

Mrs Brown's Boys actor Daniel O'Carroll also made a settlement of €125,920 after an audit for underdeclaring income tax and non-declaration of Capital Acquisitions Tax.

Two haulage contractors were among the biggest defaulters on the list covering the final quarter of 2018.

These included Co Cork-based Transbound Ltd which had a bill of €996,690, the second highest settlement on the list.

P&J Gillane Transport Ltd, which is now in liquidation, and is based in Gort, Co Galway, owed €483,986 to Revenue.

Other big settlements included motor dealer John Carroll Car Sales (Tullamore) Ltd, with an address in Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath, which is now in liquidation. It had a bill of €617,661.

Meanwhile landscape gardening consultant Alan Smyth with an address at Carrig Glen, Calverstown, Kilcullen, Co Kildare, owed €388,679 - made up of €229,234 in unpaid tax and the rest in interest and penalties.

Revenue said the latest tax defaulters list includes 73 cases with a total settlement amount of over €12.7m.

Of these, 37 cases were for amounts over €100,000, and five of which exceeded €500,000.

It said in 24 of the cases the settlement was not fully paid to Revenue as of the end of last year.

It said over €5.3m was the amount unpaid at the end of last December.

“Revenue vigorously pursues collection/enforcement of unpaid settlements. In some cases, collection/recovery of the full unpaid amount will not be possible (for example, company liquidation),” it said in a statement.

Online Editors