Investigations underway into fires at Killarney National Park

Fires on the McGillycuddy Reeks near Killarney on Saturday.

INVESTIGATIONS are under way after fires burned large parts of Killarney National Park in a weekend of devastation for wildlife and habitats across the country.

Thousands of acres of hillside and woodland in Killarney were destroyed, including the nesting grounds of endangered birds, in fires that burned for three days.

Fires also blazed in Mayo, Cork and Wicklow, while across the border in Co Down, a major incident was declared as the Mourne Mountains suffered their worst fires in years.

Minister Malcom Noonan, who has responsibility for the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS), is visiting the scene of the Killarney fires on Monday to see for himself the damage caused.

Read More

He said he was working with his Government colleagues on an “emergency multi-departmental response”.

“We are in a climate and biodiversity emergency,” he said. “This situation is appalling and it can not go on.”

Wildfires have been increasing all over the country in recent years, hitting a peak in 2017 and 2018, but already the number this year is causing alarm.

Controlled burning is allowed for agricultural purposes up to March 30 but many fires have burned in the last few weeks since the annual prohibition came into effect.

The causes have not yet been determined and farming bodies reject suggestions of widespread abuse of the no-burn period by their members.

But environmentalists doubt hikers and daytrippers are much to blame and say public warnings to them not to light barbecues or carelessly discard cigarettes ignores the real problems.

Minister Noonan also discounted the theory that fires start spontaneously. “Wildfires are generally not a natural phenomenon in Ireland,” he said.

“The main source is often thought to be deliberate starting of fires without concern for the consequences. Such acts are criminal.”

Conditions are ripe for fire spread at the moment after a drier than normal March and April in most parts of the country.

Met Eireann is forecasting continued mostly dry weather for the next week, followed by normal rainfall in the middle of May but with a dry end to the month.

The Department of Agriculture had issued an orange fire warning to last until Monday but that is expected to be extended.

Damage assessment in Killarney and the other sites will begin in earnest on Monday but already conservationists have recorded the loss of birds and animals including a hen harrier’s nest and feeding grounds for the endangered birds in the national park.

Ancient oak woodlands in the park also came close to destruction, and the impact on the lakes of run-off and debris from the burning ground will have to be monitored.

Coillte meanwhile warned that a fire on peatland in Co Mayo came dangerously close to forest. The company said it had lost 6000 acres of forest in 584 separate fires since 2016.

Damage and clean-up costs came to €1.3 million last year alone.

The fires area also a further blow to Covid-hit tourism in Killarney where the national park is a major draw for visitors.

Exhausted firefighters and members of the civil defence, local authorities, Air Corps and Gardai who joined forces to fight and contain the weekend’s fires have urged people to stay away from all affected areas until they are made fully safe.