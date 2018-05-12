News Irish News

Investigation launched as woman's body discovered on grounds of Dublin church

The body of a woman was discovered at St Michan's Church in Dublin 7. Pic: Google Maps
Rachel Farrell

The body of a woman was found on the grounds of a church in Dublin early this morning.

Gardaí in Dublin were notified by the public at 6am this morning of a woman's body in St. Michan's Church in Dublin 7.

The area is sealed off and a technical examination is taking place.

The body was taken to the city morgue and a post mortem is expected to take place later today.

Investigations around the circumstances of the woman's death are ongoing.

