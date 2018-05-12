Investigation launched as woman's body discovered in grounds of Dublin church
The body of a woman was found on the grounds of a church in Dublin early this morning.
Gardaí in Dublin were notified by the public at 6am this morning of a woman's body in St. Michan's Church in Dublin 7.
The area is sealed off and a technical examination is taking place.
The body was taken to the cty morgue and a post mortem is expected to take place later today.
Investigations around the circumstances of the women's death are ongoing.
