Friday 16 March 2018

Investigation launched after woman allegedly 'sexually assaulted' at Knock shrine

A woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Knock Shrine Photo: Google Maps
Kathy Armstrong

Gardai are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Knock shrine last month.

The alleged victim has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man on the grounds of the sacred site in Co Mayo on February 9.

A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí in Knock are investigating a report of an assault which is reported to have occurred on 9/2/18 at approximately 6:35pm.

"Enquires are ongoing."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact investigating gardaí at Knock garda station on 094 938 8102.

Online Editors

