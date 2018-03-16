Investigation launched after woman allegedly 'sexually assaulted' at Knock shrine
Gardai are investigating after a woman was allegedly sexually assaulted at Knock shrine last month.
The alleged victim has claimed that she was sexually assaulted by a man on the grounds of the sacred site in Co Mayo on February 9.
A garda spokesman told Independent.ie: "Gardaí in Knock are investigating a report of an assault which is reported to have occurred on 9/2/18 at approximately 6:35pm.
"Enquires are ongoing."
Anyone with any information is urged to contact investigating gardaí at Knock garda station on 094 938 8102.
Online Editors