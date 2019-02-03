Investigation launched after 'unsettling' fight breaks out at Belfast Airport

Police have launched an investigation after an "altercation" broke out between passengers at Belfast International Airport last night.

Belfast International Airport has said videos on social media do not show "the rapid intervention of police" after a fight broke out in the building.

The incident happened on Saturday night in the departure lounge of the airport as crowds of passengers looked on in shock.

Footage from the scene circulating on social media shows one man armed with a metal pole charging at another individual, swinging the weapon wildly.

A fire extinguisher, rubbish bins and metal baskets are also thrown during the altercation, which several witnesses said lasted for around 20 minutes before police intervened.

One video of the trouble on Twitter has been viewed almost 40,000 times as of Sunday morning.

In a statement, a Belfast International Airport spokesperson said police arrived on the scene within three minutes.

"The incident involving two groups of passengers on Saturday evening was unsettling for both passengers and staff alike.

"The incident, in its entirety, lasted seven minutes with police arriving on scene within three minutes. The rapid intervention of police was not captured in the videos posted on social media.

"Airport police, PSNI and staff are to be commended for their professionalism in dealing with this incident in such a swift manner.

"A police investigation into this incident is continuing.”

A PSNI spokersperson said: "PSNI provided assistance to airport police following a report of an incident at Belfast International Airport yesterday evening. The matter is being dealt with by airport police."

