Investigation launched after Trinity College newspaper admitted secretly recording students at alleged initiation ceremony

Trinity College Dublin has launched an investigation after one of its college newspapers admitted secretly recording students at an alleged initiation ceremony.

The University Times (UT) are under fire for planting a recording device outside a student’s on-campus apartment where the alleged society hazing event was taking place.

According to its reporters, members of the Knights of the Campanile were heard giving orders to "bend over", "get in the shower" and "open your f*****g mouth".

In a statement to the Irish Independent, Trinity College Dublin confirmed that an investigation is now underway into the paper’s practices.

"We can confirm an investigation is progressing which is being conducted by the Junior Dean," a spokesperson said.

The University is also conducting a separate investigation into the alleged all-male hazing incident.

The UT admitted a recording device was used in their investigation but stands by its methods.

"Our readers should be aware that we take the balance between privacy and the public interest very seriously, and that the use of recording devices in this way was only employed given a set of circumstances that made it apparent that extraordinary events were taking place," said UT editor, Eleanor O’Mahony.

"We would welcome a full and fair investigation of our reporting methods by the Oversight Board."

Attempts were made to contact The Knights of Campanile for comment.

Online Editors