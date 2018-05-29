Investigation launched after 'sudden death' of man in south Dublin
AN investigation has been launched after a man who is understood to have been homeless was found dead yesterday.
The man was discovered in the Newcastle area of south Dublin at around 12pm on Monday afternoon.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and his remains were taken to Tallaght Mortuary and a post-mortem is due to be is to be carried out.
Independent.ie understands that while the man was homeless, he did not engage with homeless services.
Sources say that attempts were made on a number of occasions by outreach teams to offer health and homeless services, but this was not taken up.
It’s believed the man was Eastern European, though gardai are still trying to ascertain his age and nationality.
A Garda spokeswoman confirmed that an investigation has been launched into his "sudden death."
Online Editors