A man has been arrested after a baby died suddenly in Northern Ireland.

Investigation launched after sudden death of baby in Armagh

Major investigation team detectives are looking at the circumstances, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, and a 31-year-old man was detained in the Craigavon area.

The death happened in the Keady area of Co Armagh on Tuesday, PSNI said.

A post-mortem examination is due to determine the cause of death.

The man is being questioned at Banbridge police station.

Online Editors