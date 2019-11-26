Investigation launched after sudden death of baby in Armagh
A man has been arrested after a baby died suddenly in Northern Ireland.
Major investigation team detectives are looking at the circumstances, the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said, and a 31-year-old man was detained in the Craigavon area.
The death happened in the Keady area of Co Armagh on Tuesday, PSNI said.
A post-mortem examination is due to determine the cause of death.
The man is being questioned at Banbridge police station.
