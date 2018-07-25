Investigation launched after shots fired at house in broad daylight
Gardai are investigating after shots were fired a house this evening.
The incident happened at a property in the Belclare View area of Ballymun, north Dublin at around 5pm.
Nobody was injured during the incident but some damage was caused to the windows of the house.
A garda spokesman said it is believed that two people were seeing leaving the area on a motor cycle.
Anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400.
Online Editors