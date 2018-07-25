News Irish News

Wednesday 25 July 2018

Investigation launched after shots fired at house in broad daylight

Ballymun garda station
Kathy Armstrong

Gardai are investigating after shots were fired a house this evening.

The incident happened at a property in the Belclare View area of Ballymun, north Dublin at around 5pm.

Nobody was injured during the incident but some damage was caused to the windows of the house.

A garda spokesman said it is believed that two people were seeing leaving the area on a motor cycle.

Anyone with information to contact Ballymun Garda Station on 01 6664400.

