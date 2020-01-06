Investigation launched after on-duty garda allegedly struck by car

An investigation has been launched after a garda was allegedly struck by a car while on duty.

The guard, aged in his 30s, was injured and taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

A garda spokesperson said in a statement on Sunday evening: “At approximately 6.45pm on Sunday 5th January 2020 a male garda (30s) was injured when he was struck by a car while on active patrol dealing with an incident at the Dundrum Town Centre.

“He was taken hospital for treatment and has since been discharged. His injuries are not life threatening. No arrests have been made to date and investigations are ongoing.

Gardai allege that gardai and security staff were in the process of apprehending the occupant of a car “when it fled from the scene at speed, colliding with one of the garda members.”

Online Editors