An investigation has been launched after a man attempted to force a woman in her 60s into the boot of a car.

An investigation has been launched after a man attempted to force a woman in her 60s into the boot of a car.

Investigation launched after man attempted to force woman (60s) into the boot of a car

Gardai in Cabra are investigating the assault and attempted abduction of a female in the Martin’s Grove/Blackhorse Avenue area of Dublin at about 7.30am this morning.

The woman managed to flee the scene and the car drove away via Blackhorse Avenue towards Dublin City Centre.

The car, described as a silver family saloon, may have turned left and driven onto the Navan Road, according to gardai.

It is believed the suspect was wearing a white t-shirt and dark trousers and is aged in his 20s.

A garda spokesperson said: “Gardaí wish to speak to any person who was in the vicinity of Blackhorse Avenue on 6th January 2020 between 6am and 8am, or anyone who may have information about this incident.

“Gardaí are appealing to road users that were driving in the Blackhorse Avenue area, who may have camera footage.”

A senior source told Independent.ie that it’s believed the woman was targeted at random.

“She was out walking in the area when a male approached her and tried to force her into his car, which was already parked on Blackhorse Avenue.

“As it was happening, the woman was assaulted and received minor injuries as a result. Thankfully, she managed to get away and has a good idea was he was wearing.

“It appears to have been a completely random incident. Gardai can’t link the attempted abduction to anything which is why they’re very eager for anyone with information to come forward,” the source said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Blanchardstown Garda Station on 01 666 7000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Online Editors