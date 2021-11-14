Investigation into Varadkar GP leak being ‘frustrated by key players’

Detectives investigating Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a confidential government document say the probe is being “extended and frustrated” by some of the “key players” repeatedly making new statements of complaint to gardaí.

He is under investigation over the April 2019 leaking of a confidential copy of a document outlining the details of the Government’s proposed GP contract with the Irish Medical Organisation to his friend Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail , who was then head of a rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners .

The criminal investigation into the Tánaiste’s leaking of the document is being led by officers of the National Bureau of Criminal Investigation (NCBI).

The specialist team of officers had expected its investigation would be finished by the end of the summer. However it is now not expected to be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), who will decide if criminal charges will be laid, until well into the new year, it is understood.

Web Summit founder Paddy Cosgrave was interviewed in May by gardaí in relation to the matter, later saying he was “more than happy to assist the gardaí in their ongoing criminal investigation”.

The entrepreneur originally introduced Chay Bowes, a healthcare entrepreneur and former member of the Army medical corps, to Michael Smith, the editor of Village magazine which first reported on the document leak last year. Mr Bowes made the original complaint to gardaí and has been interviewed by the NBCI. Mr Smith also provided a statement to gardaí.

There is no suggestion of any wrongdoing on Mr Cosgrave’s, Mr Smith's or Mr Bowes’s part.

Well-placed sources say there have been “a sustained number of people claiming to have information pertinent to the investigation” arriving at garda stations and requesting officers take statements from them. It is understood Mr Cosgrave has approached gardaí “on more than one occasion” since his initial statement in May requesting further statements from him be placed on the garda record.

Several other “key players” linked to the tech entrepreneur have also showed up at garda stations asking for their statements to be recorded.

A source explained: “Of course we want anyone with relevant information to provide it, it is something we actively encourage. But this sustained level of contact we are getting from some of the key players, whose statements we have already secured, is at this point extending and frustrating our investigation. We are professionals and the job will be done regardless, but it’s not particularly helpful.”

Less than a fortnight ago, Mr Cosgrave opened the Web Summit in Lisbon with a searing criticism of Mr Varadkar.

He projected giant images of a Village magazine cover describing Mr Varadkar as a “law breaker”.

Asked last week if public commentary from potential witnesses in the contract leak investigation would in any way damage the process, Garda Commissioner Drew Harris said: “It’s not particularly helpful. It’s an ongoing investigation and I received an update on its progress last week, in terms of the entire investigation. And we intend to finish our investigation and obviously report the matter to the DPP.”

Mr Varadkar and Dr Ó Tuathail have both been questioned by gardaí. Both their phones were also examined by detectives. The Tánaiste has apologised for it and said his legal advice is that he “committed no offence”.