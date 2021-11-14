| 11.7°C Dublin

Investigation into Varadkar GP leak being ‘frustrated by key players’

Paddy Cosgrave has repeatedly approached gardaí over the matter

Ali Bracken

Detectives investigating Tánaiste Leo Varadkar over the leaking of a confidential government document say the probe is being “extended and frustrated” by some of the “key players” repeatedly making new statements of complaint to gardaí.

He is under investigation over the April 2019 leaking of a confidential copy of a document outlining the details of the Government’s proposed GP contract with the Irish Medical Organisation to his friend  Dr Maitiú Ó Tuathail , who was then head of a rival organisation, the National Association of General Practitioners .

