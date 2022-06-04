Introduction of free contraception a ‘revolution’ in women’s healthcare

The introduction of free contraception for women is a “revolution” in women’s healthcare the annual Women in Media conference in Ballybunion heard today.

From August, women aged between 18 and 25 will be able to avail of free contraception including the Mirena Coil that provides 99pc protection against pregnancy for five years but can cost €400 to have fitted.

Addressing the Women in Media conference, which is chaired by RTÉ broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan, in Kilcooly’s Hotel today, Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said he considered free contraception to be "one of the cornerstones" of his women’s health plan and “it should have been here a long time ago”.

Eventually all women will have free access to contraception. Making it available to just younger women will cost €29m this year.

“This is a really important landmark” he said, that required “changing the political mindset around women’s health”.

The minister was responding to comments by journalist Larissa Nolan, who said it was “perverse” that the State would offer women free abortions but not the means to prevent pregnancy.

Both Mr Donnelly and Fianna Fáil Senator Lisa Chambers, also speaking at the conference, described how the initiative was initially dismissed by officials and civil servants. Contraception has been free in the UK since 1974, but it took a campaign - championed according to Mr Donnelly by women TDs and Senators - to ensure the policy was enacted.

The minister said free contraception was part of a suite of measures that also included new menopause and endometriosis clinics, fertility hubs and one-stop shop gynaecology clinics that reduced in the Rotunda alone, 12 month waiting lists for gynaecology by 90pc.

While the conference focused on women’s health, Anne O’Connor, chief operations officer at the HSE, observed that health outcomes for men are much worse and that: “society needs healthy men too.”

As a former director of mental health services, Ms O’Connor observed that women will attend to their health more than men. “Society puts big pressure on men to perform. There are other pressures on women, but a lot of men have difficult lives,” she said.

She said she is “not in the space of an either/or”.

"The key thing is that accessibility to services is improved across the board so that everyone, from babies upwards can access services when needed."

She described how important it is to have "messages that people can hear" so they know how to access services.

Ms O’Connor said the big takeaway from the Covid pandemic was the innovation unleashed in the health service. “We were turning around systems that would have taken years to develop – even years negotiating with trade unions – in days and weeks.”

The discussion also included details of the toll social media takes on politicians. Ms Chambers acknowledged that many women have very pressurised jobs. Her mother works 12-hour shifts in the ICU of Mayo General Hospital. But she, like all other speakers, agreed that the online space is “vicious” and noted a recent survey of councillors showing that women get eight times the abuse men do, often focusing on their appearance.

Politics she said is “not like any other job. The abuse has a chilling effect on discourse. You’re in public life to give your opinion. But people are participating less and keeping their heads down“.

She also noted that people are leaving politics often saying their families cannot deal with the abuse any more. “This will have an impact of the kind of person who comes into politics,” she added.

Ms Nolan commented on the effect of Twitter on the mainstream media and said that editors pay too much attention to social media. “Twitter is the ultimate editor,” she said.

She responds by treating Twitter as if it is “not real” and urged people experiencing abuse to ignore it. “It’s 10pc,” she said, arguing that the mainstream media has an important role to play in ignoring social media.

Mr Donnelly said Twitter has been politically weaponised and that when a small number of people have their opinions amplified and treated as if it were a majority opinion, it makes it very difficult to implement policy.

The Women in Media Conference, sponsored by Vodafone, and founded by owner of Kilcooly’s Country House Hotel Joan O’Connor was being held for the first time since 2019.