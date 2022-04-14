‘Intoxicated’ Eternals star Barry Keoghan arrested in public order incident

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan was arrested by gardaí over the weekend after they were alerted to a public order incident in north Dublin.

Gardaí were called to an apartment complex in Clongriffin, Dublin 13, shortly before 7am last Sunday.

It is understood they had received reports from a resident that a man was outside their apartment window.

When they arrived they discovered Mr Keoghan (29) in an intoxicated state and he was arrested before being brought to Coolock garda station.

The Dublin actor, who last year starred in Marvel Studios’ Eternals alongside Angelina Jolie, was later cautioned before being released without charge.

A source said: “Gardaí were called to the apartments after getting reports of a man on a balcony in an intoxicated state.

“When they arrived he wasn’t threatening in any way but was arrested and brought to the garda station, where he was dealt with before being released. The matter is finalised and nothing more will come of it.”

It’s understood a relative of Mr Keoghan lives at a property adjacent to the apartment gardaí were called to.

A spokesperson for the Hollywood actor did not comment on the matter.

Gardaí confirmed they detained a man after being called to the area on Sunday morning.

A garda spokesman said: “Gardaí arrested a man in his 20s for a public order incident that occurred in Clongriffin at approximately 6.45am, Sunday 10 April, 2022.

“He was later released without charge and issued with an FCN (fixed charged notice).”

Last month Mr Keoghan shared a clip from the recently released The Batman which shows him starring in the role of Joker.

After much speculation, the Dubliner confirmed he played the iconic character in the Matt Reeves movie.

In the credits for the film, he is listed as ‘Unseen Arkham Prisoner’.

In August 2021 he was the victim of an assault in Galway after being found outside the city’s G Hotel in the early hours of the morning.

Gardaí were called to the scene, and he was brought to hospital for treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.

He rose to fame in Ireland for playing the role of “cat killer” Wayne in Love/Hate and in 2019 was nominated for a Bafta Rising Star Award.

He also appeared in the mini-series Chernobyl and starred as Martin Lang in The Killing of a Sacred Deer, a role for which he later won an Irish Film and Television Award for best supporting actor.