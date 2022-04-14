| 3.4°C Dublin

‘Intoxicated’ Eternals star Barry Keoghan arrested in public order incident

Actor Barry Keoghan. Photo: Alberto E Rodriguez Expand

Robin Schiller

Hollywood star Barry Keoghan was arrested by gardaí over the weekend after they were alerted to a public order incident in north Dublin.

Gardaí were called to an apartment complex in Clongriffin, Dublin 13, shortly before 7am last Sunday.

