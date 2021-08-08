| 13.9°C Dublin

Interview with Brendan Ó Dufaigh’s family: ‘It was wonderful, the 19 beautiful years we had with our son’

The family of tragic rising GAA star Brendan ‘Ógie’ Ó Dufaigh remember how he ‘touched the lives of so many’

Brendan Óg&rsquo;s parents Brendan and Esther and his sisters Claire and Áine at home last week. Picture by David Conachy Expand
Brendan Óg as a young boy Expand
Brendan Óg with his father and mother Expand

Rodney Edwards

‘I’m sorry,” was all the garda sergeant had to say to Brendan Ó Dufaigh Snr as he stood shaking in the middle of the road in Clontibret, Co Monaghan, on a balmy Friday night last month.

He knew what she meant: his only son — Monaghan U20s captain Brendan Óg — was dead. He was 19.

The rising GAA star’s white Volkswagen Jetta had been involved in a road traffic collision with another car as he made his way home from leading his team to victory in the Ulster Championship semi-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

