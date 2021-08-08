Interview with Brendan Ó Dufaigh’s family: ‘It was wonderful, the 19 beautiful years we had with our son’

‘I’m sorry,” was all the garda sergeant had to say to Brendan Ó Dufaigh Snr as he stood shaking in the middle of the road in Clontibret, Co Monaghan, on a balmy Friday night last month.

He knew what she meant: his only son — Monaghan U20s captain Brendan Óg — was dead. He was 19.

The rising GAA star’s white Volkswagen Jetta had been involved in a road traffic collision with another car as he made his way home from leading his team to victory in the Ulster Championship semi-final at Brewster Park in Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Ógie’s father — who had cheered him on from the sidelines just 90 minutes before — sat on the N2 in Tullybuck with daughter Claire and family priest Canon Paddy McGinn and wept. “We felt such emptiness when we got the news he was dead,” he says.

"We just started to scream and scream which echoed in the night sky. Everybody was numb. We were all wailing almost.”

Mr Ó Dufaigh, the principal of Coláiste Oiriall, a gaelcholáiste, had arrived at the scene within minutes of receiving a phone call to say his son had been injured.

“I got a call from one of the mentors of the U20 team. I missed it but I phoned him back. I was full of life and talked about the second-half transformation of the game. He cut me short and said, ‘I am not here to talk to you about football; Ógie’s been in an accident.’”

There were lots of blue flashing lights and a cordon was being placed on the road by gardaí when Mr Ó Dufaigh got there. He says he was dazed and in a state of shock.

Fluent in Irish, he spoke to his son like he always did — in the language they both adored. “I called out, ‘Ógie, Ógie… an bhfuil tú ceart go leor, Ógie? Daidí anseo’ [Ógie, Ógie… are you OK, Ógie? Daddy is here’],” Mr Ó Dufaigh says.

"I saw him in the car. There was a paramedic who was sitting behind him, holding his head and neck back.

“He seemed very peaceful. We thought he might have a broken leg or two broken legs at worse. It never entered our psyche that he could be dead or approaching death.” But the popular sportsman — who kept blades of grass he swiped as a nine-year-old in Croke Park in an envelope in his bedroom — was fading away.

As more emergency service personnel arrived, Mr Ó Dufaigh was moved behind the cordon. The mentors and management of the U20 team came to the scene of the accident to offer support.

“I felt totally useless that I had no input into my son’s life, that it was out of my hands entirely,” he says, paying tribute to the first responders for “all they did to try and keep him alive”.

He phoned his wife Esther — who was on a pilgrimage in Medjugorje in Bosnia and Herzegovina — to tell her their son was gone. Claire advised her mother she had seen her brother in the back of the car and he was smiling.

“When I phoned Esther I was in bits. Her reply was, ‘Wasn’t it wonderful, the 19 beautiful years we had with our son’ , which is an illustration of her incredibly strong faith.”

Mr Ó Dufaigh was then led to an ambulance where he had to formally identify Ógie’s body.

“His remains were placed in the back and I was asked to verbalise it. I had to say, ‘I confirm that that is the body of my son Ógie Ó Dufaigh’. That was quite difficult.”

Afterwards, he had to break the news to his other teenage daughter Áine who was waiting anxiously at home “before she read about it on social media”.

“Áine asked me, ‘Goidé atá contráilte, goidé atá contráilte? [What’s wrong, what’s wrong?] and I said, ‘Ógie’s gone, Ógie’s dead’.”

Just after the match Ógie had sent Áine a message asking her to get him a takeaway from Monte Carlo in Monaghan town but he never got home to eat it.

The family home at Cloverhill is full of reminders: baby pictures, the teenager’s shoes, the cup he drank from. But there’s also evidence of the family’s faith: religious statues, pictures, rosary beads, the Bible and “all of these things that are part of our values system”.

In those small hours following his son’s death, Mr Ó Dufaigh studied each of the religious items.

“I looked at those things and I remember thinking, ‘Our son isn’t alive at 20’. Even now I could go down the road of questioning everything — ‘Why did this happen?’ But that would be negative.”

Earlier that night Ógie had taken part in an interview on TG4 as Gaeilge during which he spoke of the pride he felt on that pitch, and off camera his delight at speaking the language during the exchange, which due to the circumstances was not broadcast.

Instead, TG4 provided the short piece of audio to the Ó Dufaigh family which they now cherish — his voice for the final time.

“It’s very precious to us now that we have his voice from just 90 minutes before he died. He was out in Brewster Park at 9.30pm, he was dead at 11.30pm,” he says.

Ógie’s death was felt throughout the country with every GAA club paying tribute.

“The euphoria from winning the match to the devastation of his death magnified the shock for the entire country and not just our family,” Mr Ó Dufaigh says.

And it was Monaghan Harps Football Club who went above and beyond to help.

“The football club does as much or more for young people’s welfare, wellbeing, mindfulness and mental health than any other organisation that I can think of.

“This connectivity of people, that you feel recognised, that you’re not alone. It’s a magical potion that they have. Whatever funding the GAA get, it can never be enough to appreciate what they do for young people and what they have done for us.”

He describes Ógie as “kind and considerate” and someone who “touched the lives of many”.

“I’m not depicting him as a saint or an angel but he did a lot of good in his life. We only got to know our son, ironically, about the time of the funeral.”

He took great pleasure in visiting schools after Monaghan minors/under-17s won the championship in 2018 and, like his teacher father, he relished in motivating children.

“The kids remember him from that time when he talked about diet and commitment — the number of kids taking up GAA training went up. He appeared to be inspirational.”

Ógie was also the “most non-discriminatory person I know”, he adds, explaining how this was evident “by the people who approached us at the funeral”.

“We have heard of so many of his acts of kindness since his death, that has been consoling.”

Last December, amid the pandemic, the family had “probably the best Christmas ever”.

“We were in the small sitting room. We got a new stove. We got a new telly. We got a new subscription to Netflix and we took out a crate of beer every night.”

They loved every second because in non-Covid times, he says, “there would be nobody in the house”.

“We acknowledged that at the time and we said we would never replicate this but we didn’t feel it would be in these circumstances that we’d be talking about it. Always around New Year’s Eve, we would thank God that the five of us were together. We’d always say, ‘Please God that we’d be together in the coming year’.”

Thousands turned out to pay their respects at Ógie’s funeral at St Macartan’s Cathedral in Monaghan town with shops closing and the club’s flag flying outside homes along the route — 31,000 people watched the funeral proceedings live on the church website.

“There was a realisation that this was no ordinary funeral,” Mr Ó Dufaigh says.

Ógie’s mother Esther listened to his final match on the local radio station Northern Sound and she spoke to him on the phone after it was over.

When she got home she travelled to the morgue where she was reunited with her son.

“There wasn’t a mark on him, nothing. He was just perfect,” she says.

“We loved that child to bits. He had a great life. He gave a lot of joy to a lot of people. I think of the cheeky smile he had and, like Brendan, I have to park the numbness. That will come. Now when I think of him he brings me a lot of joy.

“For the last four years of his life, Ógie was at his peak. He had his friends. He had his faith. He had great anchors in his life. The child was lucky; he had a family that loved him and he knew it.”

There’s a box on the kitchen table that’s full of pieces of memorabilia: jerseys, the football that won the minor final, photo albums and from last month — a jersey from Donegal GAA, mass cards and the Monaghan GAA flag that draped his coffin.

There is also a large folder of cuttings from newspapers that reported on Ógie’s death; every article is preserved.

“They will mean something to us in the future. Maybe that’s what we’ll spend Christmas Day this year doing… going through them,” Ógie’s father says, his voice wavering with emotion.

“But right now there is this immense sense of loneliness that he’s gone.”

He quotes a verse in his beloved Irish, “Ó’s a Rí na glóire gile, Tabhair ar ais an oíche aréir” [O King of the brightest glory, Return last night] because it encapsulates his family’s love and loss.

“The brightest glory... returning... it’s our yearning to relive the 19 years we had with Ógie.”