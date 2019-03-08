International Women's Day demonstration brings Dublin traffic to a standstill

Traffic was brought to a standstill in Dublin city this afternoon as protesters took to the streets for International Women’s Day.

About 100 demonstrators gathered at O’Connell Bridge, blocking all southbound traffic during the scheduled event.

Traffic was diverted over the Rosie Hackett Bridge by gardai, but many motorists and commuters experienced significant delays as a result.

Many protesters left their workplace or colleges at 3pm to attend the demonstration for equal rights, while others marched against gender-based violence.

A group blocked the road to traffic on O'Connell Streeton International Women's Day Picture credit: Damien Eagers / INM

Sara Millan, a UCD student from Barcelona told Independent.ie that women continue to be discriminated against in all walks of life.

“There is far too much violence against women, which is still happening in Ireland and around the world,” she said.

“We stand in solidarity with those that have experienced domestic abuse and are here to use our voice to say no more.

“We need to stop the everyday sexism in our society and are demanding to be treated equally,” she said.

Jamie O’Connor, a first-year student from Clondalkin, said causing traffic delays was a necessary step in getting their message across.

“O’Connell Street is the centre of Dublin,” he said.

“Sometimes causing congestion and ruffling a few feathers is what it takes for people to open their eyes and make a difference.”

"We need to stand together and show our support for women," he said.

O'Connell Bridge has since reopened.

Online Editors