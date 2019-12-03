Inter-county GAA manager makes €171,000 settlement with Revenue over unpaid tax bill

Mr McEnaney’s brother Francis also made a €43,494 settlement with Revenue. Both payments are believed to relate to an investment they made in a hotel in their hometown of Monaghan.

The two brothers have fully repaid the amount of tax they owed, according to family sources.

Seamus McEnaney was listed as a tax defaulter by Revenue for failing to fully declare income tax, PAYE, PRSI and USC. His brother’s settlement related to under declared income tax.

Last year, a hotel co-owned by Mr McEnaney and his extended family was hit with multi-million euro tax bill from Revenue.

The Westenra Arms Hotel Ltd in Monaghan town paid a settlement of €2.58m in the three months to the end of September this year.

The company behind the hotel is owned by another firm called Corvalley Enterprises, which is in turn owned by shareholders including Mr McEnaney and other members of his family, and Padraig Hegarty.

Seamus McEnaney has managed Monaghan, Meath and Wexford senior football teams. He has just recently taken on the Monaghan senior footballers for the second time.

Mr McEnaney said he did not want comment when contacted by the Irish Independent.

Meanwhile, Cork City Football Club made a €88,817 settlement with Revenue for under declaring VAT.

In a statement, the club said it had fully paid the tax bill and said it would not impact on the “future dealings or operations of the football club”.

“The settlement related to VAT returns, and arose out of an incorrect interpretation of the rules relating to VAT being reclaimed by Cork City Football Club for certain football related expenses,”

The club is controlled by a group of trustees called the Friends of the Rebel Army Society.

A settlement of €1.4m was made by property developer James Jordan for under-declaring capital gains and VAT returns. Mr Jordan received 240 hours community service earlier this year for filling incorrect VAT and income tax returns.

He agreed during the trial to pay €5,000 a month to Revenue to repay the tax he owed.

On the defaulters list, Mr Jordan is described a carpet retailer, director and landlord.

Other significant settlements include safe retailer Paul Ellard from Swords, Dublin who owed the tax man €1.1m and retired teacher John Fitzgerald from Stillorgan who owed €968,557.

Greyhound trainer Graham Holland from Tipperary made an almost €75,000 settlement with Revenue.

Mr Holland was born in England, but moved to Ireland where he has operated as a successful greyhound trainer for a number of years.

It was reported two years ago that a greyhound he trained, which won a €30,000 race, had traces of cocaine metabolite in its his system.

Mr Holland took legal action against the Irish Greyhound Board (IGB) after it found the greyhound ‘Clobrien Hero’ had tested positive for a banned substance. He lost the case. It was the eighth time in two years that a dog trained by Mr Holland was found to have tested positive for a banned substance.

Tipperary based second-hand car dealership SJK Wholesale, which is now in liquidation, was hit with a €915,880 bill following a Revenue investigation. The majority of the tax bill has been paid by the company.

Kendra Civil Engineering is facing a €400,000 tax bill for failing to fully declare corporation tax and VAT.

Longford builder Padraig Noland made an almost €200,000 settlement.

IT training company GuruTeam from Mayo was hit with a €75,184 tax bill and haulage company Haul West from Donegal made a €35,991 settlement.

Daniel Du Noyer, who is described as a “lessor of short term accommodation”, is facing a €38,7900 unpaid bill for failing to declare income tax and VAT.

Online Editors