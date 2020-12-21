Inter-county travel ban likely before end of year

Restrictions on inter-county travel are likely to be reintroduced before the end of the year.

The Government was planning to allow people travel between counties until January 6, despite Nphet warning against the move.

However, due to a significant rise in Covid-19 cases and the emergence of a new strain of the virus in Britain, it is now expected restrictions on domestic travel will be brought forward.

Ahead of the Cabinet meeting tomorrow, a senior Government source said the party leaders are considering a number of dates between St Stephen’s Day and 30 December for re-imposing a ban on inter-county travel. A second Government source confirmed these are dates being considered.

However, people who are spending Christmas outside their home county will not be forced to rush home once the ban comes into place.

“Inter-county travel will still be allowed for essential reasons such as work and school so if someone has gone from Dublin to Tipperary for Christmas they can stay there until they need to come back for school or work,” a senior Government source said.

Last week, the Government was planning to allow people travel between counties on until January 6. They also planned to reduce limits on social visits to one other household on December 30. For the Christmas period three households can mix in the one home. Restaurants and gastro pubs are due to close on December 30.

The leaders of the three main political parties are due to meet today to discuss their next move ahead of a Cabinet meeting tomorrow morning.

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has indicated it is likely there will be more restrictions announced and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney has indicated inter-county travel will be restricted before January 6.

Speaking on Today with Claire Byrne on RTE Radio One this morning, Minister Coveney said he expects measures to be enacted earlier than January 6.

“We will do as we always do and make decisions with the facts in front of us to protect people and keep them safe this Christmas. We may need to introduce further restrictions before January 6, in fact I expect that will be the case. But, we will have to decide when and what restrictions to introduce given the growth in the numbers we are seeing day on day,” he said.

“I get that hoteliers and restaurants have to buy in stock and it is a time of year where these businesses make a significant percentage of their profit and that is why we made the decisions eight weeks ago to impose tight restrictions for six weeks to try free up the Christmas period.

“We are now saying the pace of growth of the virus ahead of expectations and we will have to respond to that but we will try to do so in a balanced and fair way. We will give certainty to people immediately after the cabinet tomorrow".

Minister Coveney said he does not expect any extension of school holidays after Christmas despite Transport Minister Eamon Ryan saying earlier this morning that it was a consideration cabinet would make tomorrow morning.

“No, I think that is very unlikely. Everything has to be considered but I would be very surprised if the school term is interrupted. There is no strong evidence to suggest the virus spreads in school, so I don’t anticipate an extension of the holidays."

Earlier, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said it’s likely a variety of new restrictions will be announced by the Cabinet tomorrow.

The Transport Minister said it is the speed in the rise of the number of cases rather than the case numbers themselves that are most concerning to Nphet and government.

“It’s only in the last few days that we have seen this spike that would lead us to reimpose restrictions sooner than originally thought. It is likely there will be further restrictions, yes. Sooner than was originally planned. In a variety of measures there is likely to be change.

Minister Ryan said the rise in cases in recent days has highlighted the need for as many people to take the vaccine as possible, saying it is “the best way out of this.”

It comes after the Government banned flights and passenger ferries between Britain and Ireland. The decision was taken over fears about a new strain of the coronavirus which spread more rapidly.

The Cabinet will review the 48-hour travel ban tomorrow and it is widely expected that it will be extended.

Yesterday, Nphet reported 764 new cases of the coronavirus.

