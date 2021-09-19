Inspectors chase refunds from LEADER rural project grants

Rural projects ranging from an equine tourism initiative to a pig feed scheme have been asked to repay EU funding of more than €220,000.

They were among five rural projects asked to repay all or part of the grants they received through the LEADER rural funding initiative following inspections by the Department of Rural and Community Development.

Records released to the Sunday Independent show how inspectors deemed the funding “ineligible”, because of errors in costings and questions over how the funds were used.

According to inspection reports released under the Freedom of Information Act, an equine tourism project in Louth was asked to return €197,748.20 to the Department, four and a half years after drawing down the final tranche of its grant allocation.

The project, promoted by Townley Hall Bloodstock Ltd and supported by Louth LEADER Partnership, aimed to develop an equine tourism business, including a conference centre and lecture hall.

However, inspectors found the project activities for which LEADER grant aid was awarded had not been delivered “and consequently the grant payment of €197,748.20 must be repaid”.

One inspection report found “no evidence” of pony trekking at the facility and noted: “The horses that I was shown grazing in the field on the date of inspection are not in themselves evidence of a stabling/ quarantine business…”

A spokesperson for the Louth LEADER Partnership said it has “reviewed the Inspectors report on this project and noted its findings. We are in communication with the project promoter with a view to resolving matters”.

In another case, a company set up to sell feed to pig farmers in Tipperary was asked to return a grant of €20,877.67.

Inspectors concluded the company was an agricultural business and therefore not eligible to receive the grant.

They noted that as it wasn’t registered with the Department of Agriculture to sell animal feed it could not be considered as eligible for funding.

South Tipperary Development Council disputed the Department’s findings but an appeal was unsuccessful.

Other projects that were docked funding included an amenity walkway at Creggs Rugby Club in Galway which was asked to return €13,474 of an €85,180 grant following a spot check inspection. The inspectors disputed the applicant’s costings for voluntary labour.

An energy project in Kilkenny, Kilkenny Energy Town, was reduced from just over €22,000 to €13,024.

At a much lower end of the scale, Department inspectors docked €16.47 from an €18,603.54 grant for a Bardic heritage school project in West Cork after a spot check found “deficiencies” in some of the costings submitted by the applicants.

Separately Mayo County Council has repaid €80,000 of a LEADER grant allocation for a Velorail tourism project in Kiltimagh, after department officials questioned an overlap in funding.

The council is appealing the department’s findings.

About €250m was distributed to Irish projects between 2014 and 2020, as part of the EU-wide LEADER programme.

The Department of Rural and Community Development has recovered almost €300,000 in “ineligible funding” in three years; a total of €64,151 was returned to the Department in 2020, €135,026 in 2019 and €98,060 in 2018.

The department described the level of ineligible funding identified as low.

LEADER requires at least 5pc of expenditure to be examined in on-the-spot checks.

Ireland examined 6pc of expenditure last year; inspectors conducted 42 on-the-spot checks and identified ineligible expenditure in just 0.26pc of funding.

Inspectors also conducted 52 post checks since 2007 on projects that had drawn down their final payment.