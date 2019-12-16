Inspector of Prisons refused entry to a prison by a drunk officer with a ‘strong smell of alcohol’

THE INSPECTOR of Prisons was refused entry to a prison on a routine visit as the officer appeared to be drunk and had a “strong smell of alcohol”.

The first report from the new Inspector of Prisons Patricia Gilheaney, who was appointed in May last year, shows that she was refused entry to a prison by a drunk officer.

The inspector was visiting the prison as part of a routine visit following her appointment to “walk the walk” of the prisoners, view the prisons and meet with inmates and officers.

However, the Inspector of Prisons annual report 2018 explains that she was refused entry at a prison by a drunk guard who smelled of alcohol and failed to read the inspector’s ID card.

“It was disappointing on one of the early visits, to come across an officer who refused the Inspector entry into a prison.

“He appeared to be intoxicated, i.e. strong smell of alcohol and difficulty in reading the inspector’s photo identification card,” Ms Gilheaney writes in the report.

Prison management was then notified of the behaviour of the officer.

“Prison management was immediately verbally notified of the incident and a report of the incident was subsequently submitted by the Inspector to management in the prison concerned,” she added.

However, she noted that staff were “dedicated” and “professional”.

“Throughout visits to prisons the office of Inspector of Prisons noted the professionalism and dedication of staff in challenging and sometimes dangerous situations,” she added.

The report also states that there were 16 deaths in custody last year, nine of which were of male prisoners in prisons.

Two men died in Cork Prison, three in the Midlands Prison, three in Mountjoy Prison and one man died in the Wheatfield Place of Detention. Seven people died while on temporary release from prison, two of these were female prisoners on release from Dóchas.

Throughout visits to Ireland’s prisons, the report states that Ms Gilheaney had “first hand” experience of the challenges faced by officers in separating rival gangs.

“The Inspector witnessed first-hand the challenges faced by prison management and prison officers in separating a number of rival gangs or factions not only in prison wings but also on landings in prisons,” the report states.

“Membership or allegiance to these criminal gangs fluctuate on a continuous basis with some persons breaking links and others becoming affiliated,” it adds.

Memberships of gangs are colour coded by prison management.

One male prisoner died while on release from each of the following prisons - Castlerea, Cork, Mountjoy, Midlands and Shelton Abbey.

In 2018, 79 Category A complaints were submitted relating to nine prisons.

Category A complaints are the most serious kind of complaints and relate to alleged assault or use of excessive force against a prisoner or ill-treatment, racial abuse, discrimination, intimidation, threats or any other conduct against a prisoner “which may discredit on the Irish Prison Service”.

Midlands Prison received the most complaints, 18, while Castlerea and Cloverhill Prisons received the second highest number of complaints, 16.

No Category A complaints were received from Arbour Hill, Loughan House and Shelton Abbey.

Complaints regarding food, family appointments, health care and lost property were also received by the Inspector.

