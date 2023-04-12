Inside Joe Biden’s €2,800 a night luxury hotel room in Belfast

It’s the ultimate room with a view, but Joe Biden will probably wish he’d had longer to enjoy the high life in his opulent Belfast hotel room.

The Sir William Hastings Suite, named in honour of the late owner of the Grand Central Hotel, is the sort of place where even the most powerful man in the world would want to linger for a while.

It has a super king-size bed that country singer Shania Twin once slept in, and while I can’t vouch for the comfort of it, the couple of hours I spent in the sprawling suite were more than enough to appreciate what it has to offer. It really is the last word in luxury.

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden enjoying the view from the room (Picture by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street)

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden enjoying the view from the room (Picture by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street)

I visited the suite in August 2018, two months after the opening of the hotel, for an exclusive interview with Lady Joy Hastings about her husband of 57 years.

After being given a tour of the hotel, she excitedly guided me round the pristine 21st floor room, saying her husband would have been enormously proud of it.

Unfortunately, he died aged 89 in December 2017 before he could realise his dream of transforming a dull high-rise office block on Bedford Street into an eye-catching, glass-fronted hotel.

In its previous guise, it was called Windsor House, which took its name from the royal castle in England that also inspired the title of the Windsor Framework, the new Brexit agreement Mr Biden had vowed to promote during his visit to the island.

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

On entering the room, the first thing that strikes the visitor about the Sir William Hastings Suite is the breathtaking view across Belfast.

With Mr Biden arriving late on Tuesday, however, he would only have had time to appreciate the cityscape yesterday morning.

Hopefully, he also had time to admire the pieces by local artists adorning the walls, mainly of Sir William’s beloved Mourne Mountains and the Co Down countryside, both of which also feature in informative storyboards.

As well as photographs of Sir William, there are pictures of the likes of Princess Diana and former US President Bill Clinton, who stayed in another Hastings Hotel, the Europa, during his visit to Belfast in 1995.

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

After rising from his slumber, the president met Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who had travelled to the hotel from the Culloden, near Holywood.

While many believe the Grand Central was named after the railway station in New York, Lady Hastings, who died in June last year, insisted it was taken from the old hotel on the city’s Royal Avenue.

The Sir William Hastings Suite can adapted into two bedrooms and has a dressing room, a living area and a dining area and kitchenette, complete with a Nespresso machine.

Unfortunately, a night there costs £2,500 (€2,800) — a figure beyond the reach of most ordinary Joes in Belfast.