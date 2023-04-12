| 5.9°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Inside Joe Biden’s €2,800 a night luxury hotel room in Belfast

It has unparalleled views across the city, but a night in the most opulent part of the Grand Central does not come cheap

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite Expand
Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden enjoying the view from the room (Picture by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street) Expand
Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite Expand
Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite Expand

Close

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden enjoying the view from the room (Picture by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street)

Rishi Sunak and Joe Biden enjoying the view from the room (Picture by Simon Walker/No 10 Downing Street)

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

/

Inside the Sir William Hastings Suite

Ivan Little

It’s the ultimate room with a view, but Joe Biden will probably wish he’d had longer to enjoy the high life in his opulent Belfast hotel room.

The Sir William Hastings Suite, named in honour of the late owner of the Grand Central Hotel, is the sort of place where even the most powerful man in the world would want to linger for a while.

Related topics

More On Joe Biden

Most Watched

Privacy