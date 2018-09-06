A LONDON coroner’s court will today reveal the precise cause of death of Irish rock star Dolores O’Riordan.

Inquest into death of Dolores O'Riordan to resume today

In a heartbreaking coincidence, the inquest will be held on what would have been the Cranberries lead singer’s 47th birthday.

Just three weeks ago, the victorious Limerick All-Ireland hurling side insisted that the Liam MacCarthy Cup be brought to the mother-of-three’s Limerick home in a gesture of solidarity with her family.

The singer’s mother, Eileen, and her siblings held the trophy as Limerick GAA officials paid special tribute to Dolores, whose songs have become some of the city’s best-loved anthems.

Dolores was found dead in her room at the Hilton hotel in Park Lane, London, on January 15.

The Limerick singer was in Mayfair for a short recording session.

She had been working on material that was expected to form the basis of a new solo album.

RESULTS

An inquest was scheduled to open four days later but was later postponed as Westminster coroner’s office awaited expert medical test results.

Dolores’s family is expected to attend the hearing.

The results of blood, cardiology and toxicology tests are expected to prove central to the inquest.

“The family have been updated with all the information we have. But the inquest itself will be the place where information on her death will become available to the public domain,” a coroner’s spokesperson said.

London police have already stressed that the singer’s death is not suspicious.

Dolores is survived by her three children, Taylor (20), 16-year-old Molly and Dakota (12).

She was buried in Friarstown, just a short distance from her mother’s Limerick home.

Founded in Limerick in 1989, The Cranberries became one of the world’s most distinctive altrock groups of the 1990s.

Online Editors