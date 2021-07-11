Injured lone sailor rescued off Cork coast

A lone sailor who was injured at sea has been rescued in an operation off West Cork.

The incident happened just after 7.20pm on Saturday evening off Bere Island.

A yacht approaching Lonehart Harbour on the southern side of Bere Island hit a rock and the sailor was thrown forward resulting in injuries to his face and leg.

He immediately radioed for help and Valentia Coastguard Radio tasked Castletownbere RNLI to respond.

Read More

It launched the lifeboat ‘Annette Hutton’ within minutes and at 7.40 pm the lifeboat located the yacht at Island’s End at the easterly tip of Bere island in calm conditions.

A member of the lifeboat crew was transferred aboard to connect a tow line and the casualty was brought aboard the lifeboat to receive first aid.

On arrival at Castletownbere RNLI Station, the injured man was met by paramedics from the ambulance service and he subsequently received medical assessment and attention. Meanwhile, members of the lifeboat crew had brought the yacht to a safe berth in Castletownbere harbour.

“The crew are to be complimented for their very swift response this evening and the rescued sailor seemed to be in good spirits when expressing his gratitude,” said Castletownbere RNLI Deputy Launching Authority, Felix O’Donoghue.

Read More



