Continued high inflation throughout the year will erode the value of moves announced today to lower the cost of energy to households.

The Government is taking a series of steps to offset the cost of an increase in the carbon tax in a fortnight’s time.

Most households will even be small net beneficiaries – on paper – although there is no help for those dependent on home heating oil.

Critically, however, Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe admitted to Independent.ie that inflation will be above 6pc for the remainder of this year.

He is due to disclose the inflation outlook later today as part of the Government’s Stability Programme Update – which is effectively a health report on the national finances.

Speaking at Dublin Castle following a Cabinet meeting this morning, Mr Donohoe said the Government had agreed to reductions in the rate of VAT from 13.5pc to 9pc on the supply of gas and electricity from May 1 to October 1.

The reduction will be reviewed in the Budget for next year, due to take place in October.

Mr Donohoe said the move was “in recognition of the challenge with the cost of living, but also in particular, to offset the increase in carbon tax,” which will take effect from May 1.

That increase will add €16.85 to an annual gas bill and €21.56 to a fill of home heating oil, with no relief on the latter because of VAT rules.

The VAT reduction will result in savings of over €50 on gas annually, and €70 on the yearly cost of electricity for households, the Minister said.

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphries will meanwhile provide an additional lump sum payment of €100 to over 370,000 vulnerable households who are in receipt of fuel allowance.

“So these measures will more than fully offset the increase in carbon taxation,” Mr Donohoe said.

The Government also agreed to further reduce excise tax on “marked gas oil” in the agricultural sector by 2.7 cent.

Ministers also agreed to extend the existing reduced excise rate on petrol and diesel until Budget Day in October.

The package will thus benefit all households and businesses and the farming sector, he said.

The cost of the VAT reduction on gas and electricity is estimated at €46 million, and Mr Donohoe will bring forward a financial resolution after the Easter recess to give effect to the changes.

The aim of all the measures is to provide further support to households and businesses “at a time which we know that support is greatly needed,” Mr Donohoe said.

“They will provide real help to all who are facing additional cost and additional challenge as we deal with the consequences of the war in Ukraine,” he added.

Energy minister Eamon Ryan separately announced supports for persons who are medically dependent on electrically-driven devices and machines 24-hours a day, seven days a week.