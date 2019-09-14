Indian summer as 'fabulous' weather in store for weekend

GOOD news for revellers as the country is set for ‘fabulous’ weather for the All-Ireland weekend.

Temperatures are set to hit 22C or even 23C as the blues and the Kingdom battle it out for the second time in Dublin today.

According to Met Eireann forecaster Siobhan Ryan, match goers will revel in the warm weather as thousands head to Dublin to watch the match in Croke Park.

“There will be lots of sunshine and temperatures will reach heights of 22 and even 23 degrees in the southeast,” she told Independent.ie.

“So it’ll be fabulous weather for the All Ireland and match goers will be watching blue skies,” she added.

Dublin is set to get the best weather in the country throughout Saturday as temperatures will range from 16 to 17 degrees in the northwest, which is “very average” summer temperatures, according to the forecaster.

While some cloud is expected later on in the day, the rain will stay away.

“There will be some cloud cover in the afternoon on Saturday but overall it will be a hazy, high summer,” Ms Ryan added.

The good weather will stretch into Sunday, however some overnight outbreaks of rain will leave the country damp and the rain will return tomorrow.

“Tomorrow, a blip will see rainfall in a stretch from Dublin to Galway but temperatures will remain at high teens and low 20s,” she said.

While Sunday night will be cooler, early next week is expected to see more of the “real autumn weather”, according to Ms Ryan.

“There will be some chilly conditions at night but at the moment, we can’t see any breakdown in the weather next week.

“Next weekend things may break but for now, next week the country is set to have high pressures and calm weather, with temperatures in the high teens,” the forecaster concluded.

