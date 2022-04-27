Independent senator Sharon Keogan resigns from Oireachtas committee on children and disabilities

Sharon Keogan, the independent senator, has resigned from an Oireachtas committee on children and disabilities.

Ms Keogan will continue to sit on an Oireachtas committee examining international surrogacy.

Ms Keogan was asked to leave a meeting of the surrogacy committee last week following a heated row.

In a letter to Kathleen Funchion, the Sinn Fein TD and chair of the Joint Oireachtas Committee on Children, Equality, Disability, Integration and Youth, Ms Keogan said: “I wish to inform you that I wish to resign my position as a member of the above Committee. I will continue to sit on the Joint Committee on International Surrogacy.

"I no longer feel safe or protected as a member of the Committee and have made this difficult decision as a result of that.

“I will offer my place to an Independent Senator from my grouping and will correspond directly with the Seanad office in order so that a Committee of Selection can be convened.”

Ms Keogan had not responded to requests for comment at the time of writing.

Last week, Ms Keogan was asked to leave an Oireachtas committee considering international surrogacy after telling same sex couples and people with fertility problems who were appearing before the committee that she did not believe that it was “everyone’s right to have a child.”

Shortly afterwards, a row broke out between Lynn Ruane, the independent senator, and Ms Keogan. Ms Ruane said that Ms Keogan had a “personal bigotry” against surrogacy which Ms Keogan rejected.

“I think you’ll find that you are, and you should I think maybe you should also check your Christian values,” Ms Ruane said. “You’re crude, and you’re cold.”

Shortly after the meeting, Ms Keogan took issue with the comments made against her. In a letter to Jennifer Whitmore, chair of the committee, Ms Keogan said she “strongly” disagreed with claims that she had used inflammatory language.

“A member of the Committee then referred to me as a “bigot”, “crude” “cold”, and that I should “check my Christian values” when I walk in the door,” Ms Keogan wrote.

“I wish to object to this deeply personal attack on me during a public meeting and contend that the language used by the member was inflammatory, discriminatory and sought to characterise me and my contribution unfairly.”

A number of members of the international surrogacy committee are also members of the children and disabilities committee, including Ms Ruane and fellow senators Erin McGreehan and Mary Seery Kearney.







