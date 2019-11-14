Independent News & Media scoop seven awards at 2019 Newsbrands Ireland Journalism event

Uncovering the scandal of swing-gate TD Maria Bailey and bringing to light the controversial views of presidential hopeful Peter Casey have put Irish Independent journalists on top at this year's Newsbrands Ireland Journalism awards.

Journalists at Independent News & Media have won a total of seven awards across 27 categories at the annual awards ceremony in the Mansion House.

Award-winning political editor Kevin Doyle won Political Journalist of the Year for his extensive coverage on the dramatics of the Irish political sphere.

The Irish Independent was the first to report on how Fine Gael TD Maria Bailey lodged a personal injuries claim after falling off a swing in the well-known Dean Hotel. This was despite taking part in a 10km race three weeks after the incident.

Mr Doyle and deputy political editor of INM Philip Ryan were also the first to uncover the scandalous remarks that Peter Casey made on The Floating Voter, which won Podcast of the Year at this afternoon’s awards.

The businessman launched a lengthy attack on the Traveller community, arguing: “They are not paying their fair share of taxes in society.”

Deputy business editor of the Sunday Independent Fearghal O’Connor also claimed the title of Business Story of the Year for putting the spotlight on how Dublin Port chief executive Eamonn O’Reilly spent almost €95,000 on his credit card on flights, hotels and other expenses in 2018.

Talented journalist Cathal Dennehy won Broadsheet Sports Writer of 2019 for his passionate coverage on Irish athletics.

“Given who was on the shortlist, writers who I grew up idolising and who operate on a totally different level, I'm shocked to be given the nod, but also thrilled,” he told Independent.ie

"The bulk of what I write is about athletics, a sport that will always be closest to my heart, but my goal in journalism - beyond paying my rent - has long been to tell the stories of athletes who otherwise get little exposure in the mainstream media and allow people to know the person behind the performance,” he said.

It came as no surprise that Sunday World / the Herald journalist Roy Curtis won the Popular Sports Writer of the Year award for his gripping and opinionated writings on all things sport.

Sunday World reporter Nicola Tallant was honoured as Crime Journalist of the Year for her fearless coverage on the Kinahan / Hutch cartels, along with the devastating impact that the illegal drug’s trade has in Ireland.

Eddie Rowley of the Sunday World also received Showbiz Journalist of 2019 for his all-telling exclusives on some of the world’s top celebrities.

Meanwhile, Mark Tighe from The Sunday Times was crowned the NewsBrands Ireland Journalist of the Year for 2019.

Tighe was also awarded the Scoop of the Year and News Reporter of the Year awards, as well as being part of the team to win the Investigative Journalism and Campaigning Journalism awards for their exposure of issues around corporate governance in the Football Association of Ireland.

Renowned journalist and editor Paddy Clancy was also lauded with the Lifetime Achievement Award. Paddy has held high executive positions in Irish and British national papers and radio.

During a celebrated career, he has covered many major stories at home and abroad. He crossed what was regarded as the most dangerous 100 kilometres in Africa when President Mary Robinson was the first Western Head of State to enter war-ravaged Somalia and he also reported from Derry during Bloody Sunday in 1972.

