Independent News and Media titles dominate shortlist for NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards

Independent.ie, the Irish Independent and sister titles dominate this year’s shortlist for the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

Independent.ie, the Irish Independent and sister titles dominate this year’s shortlist for the NewsBrands Ireland Journalism Awards.

Independent News and Media's blend of vital exclusives, masterful storytelling, and incisive analysis has impressed the judges again.

The Irish Independent is up for the Campaigning Journalism award for its work on insurance costs - including the Maria Bailey swing controversy - with contributors including Charlie Weston, Cormac McQuinn, Amy Molloy, Shane Phelan, Kevin Doyle, and Donal O’Donovan.

Coverage of Maria Bailey’s personal injuries claim led to the Political Team being nominated for the Investigative Journalism award. The stories include how Ms Bailey took part in a 10km race just three weeks after falling off a swing in Dublin’s Dean Hotel, as well as Liam Collins’ exclusive interview with Ms Bailey.

The coverage of this story also has Cormac McQuinn, Shane Phelan and Kevin Doyle nominated for Scoop of the Year.

Independent.ie is nominated for Best Website / News App of the Year for its extensive coverage of the Local Elections.

Politics and rugby both get a shout when it comes to Podcast of the Year with Independent.ie’s popular ‘Floating Voter’ and ‘The Left Wing’ series both shortlisted.

Johnny Brew, Kyran O’Brien and Mick Carolan have been recognised for their innovative use of video on Independent.ie

Kevin Doyle with Bertie Ahern. Picture By David Conachy

Group Political Editor Kevin Doyle is in the reckoning for a raft of awards. He is listed for Political Journalist of the Year for breaking the story about Peter Casey’s remarks on Travellers, as well as stories about Maria Bailey, Brexit and the Local Elections.

His colleague Philip Ryan is nominated for the same award, for revealing Shane Ross’s €1,000 ‘Granny Grant’ plan and Finian McGrath’s attack on politicised policing.

Mr Doyle, Robin Schiller and Tom Brady are all nominated for Scoop of the Year for coverage of the capture of ‘Irish Isil bride’ Lisa Smith in Syria.

Mr Doyle’s story on Peter Casey is also nominated in this prestigious category.

The Irish Independent has two nominees in the News Reporter of the Year category. Legal Affairs Editor Shane Phelan is recognised for stories including the Bailey saga and the scandal of how nuns handed back the wrong baby to a young mother, and gave her real child away.

Health Correspondent Eilish O’Regan is shortlisted for exposing how patients can pay to jump queues for treatment, and that 10,000 children were ‘hidden’ on adult waiting lists.

Three Independent News and Media journalists have been shortlisted for Business Story of the Year including Irish Independent Business Editor Donal O’Donovan, Sunday Independent Business Editor Samantha McCaughren and Sunday Independent Deputy Business Editor Fearghal O’Connor.

The same three journalists have also been shortlisted for Business Journalist of the Year.

Kim Bielenberg is nominated for Features Broadsheet Writer of the Year in the Irish Independent while Maeve Sheehan is named in the same category for the Sunday Independent.

Vincent Hogan is nominated for Sports Journalist Broadsheet while Roy Curtis is listed on Sports Journalist Popular.

Meanwhile, Independent News and Media journalists Ken Foy and Robin Schiller are both nominated for Crime Journalist of the Year. Mr Schiller is nominated for Crime Story of the Year for revealing that UFC fighter Conor McGregor had been quizzed over a pub assault, while Sunday World colleague Nicola Tallant is recognised for tracking down Kinahan cartel lieutenant Liam Byrne to a bolthole in Birmingham.

Independent News and Media’s focus on developing young talent is highlighted with three in the running for Young Journalist of the Year: Catherine Devine, Robin Schiller and Will Slattery.

Pat Stacey of The Herald is up for Critic of the Year while Declan Lynch of the Sunday Independent has been nominated in the Columnist Broadsheet category.

The awards, sponsored by the National Lottery, will take place in Dublin’s Mansion House on Thursday, November 14.

Online Editors