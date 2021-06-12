There is no surprise in the aviation sector at the collapse of Stobart Air but there is increasing shock at the Government’s casual approach to the death of the wider aviation industry in Ireland.

Stobart’s liquidation is just the latest shoe to drop in the shambles that has become the once proud Irish aviation sector.

The collapse of Stobart came after a sales process fell apart with reports one of the firms behind a potential white knight acquisition had referred documents linked to the deal to the police in the Isle of Man over concerns it had.

But in reality Stobart’s demise was already inevitable.

Read More

The real issue now is the cold, hard spotlight it casts onto the Government’s approach to aviation.

“There has been a real absence of energy and leadership at political and civil service level now for the past 12 months,” said one senior aviation analyst.

“They have been kicking the can down the road with reviews, talking shops and bullshit. There is no real prioritisation being given to getting aviation ready to recover once the health authorities give the go ahead to travel.”

While the rest of Europe is preparing to resume travel from July 1, the Irish Government has cut the legs out of any potential recovery in the sector by delaying this return until July 19.

Meanwhile, Garda roadblocks will remain at Ireland’s airports.

A key part of the Stobart business was to fly, under a franchise with Aer Lingus, the two Public Service Obligation routes to Donegal and Kerry. They are seen in the northwest and southwest as crucial lifelines in those regions to connect with the capital and onwards to the UK and Europe.

Inevitably now there will be massive political pressure to resurrect regional connectivity.

With the Aer Lingus base at Shannon and Cork airport currently handling on average just a tiny handful of flights each week, it is safe to say that regional aviation in Ireland is, without miraculous intervention, dead and buried.

Conor McCarthy’s Emerald Airlines is reported to already be in advanced talks to take over the Aer Lingus Regional operation from next year following an earlier review of these operations by Aer Lingus. This will be seen by some as a potential lifeline and there will be huge political pressure to speed up this deal.

But the reality is that Emerald will face the same howling headwinds that have blown the Stobart model asunder.

It cannot get off the ground without financial backing to underwrite the inevitable losses that it will have to take at least at the beginning.

In normal times a deal with Aer Lingus would be the obvious answer that could have allowed Emerald slot into the gaping hole left by Stobart.

That, say sources, is extremely unlikely to happen. Aer Lingus is right now solely focused on its own survival. It makes it clear at every possible opportunity - not least in talks with its unions - that it feels abandoned by the Irish Government.

Where once, as national airline, it might have looked to go the extra mile to reach a deal and cover the bills, it is now, as a subsidiary of multinational IAG, likely to be unmoved by any political pleadings in Ireland about regional connectivity.

Indeed both Aer Lingus and Ryanair are right now taking capacity out of Ireland. 24 hours ago, with no fanfare, Aer Lingus cancelled for good more flights to regional cities in France, Italy and Croatia.

Ryanair too is steadily moving aircraft and crew out of Ireland to countries where there is more urgency about bringing back travel. The edifice of Irish aviation is slowly crumbling.

“Aer Lingus and Ryanair are scaling back in Ireland because they are getting no sense that government is thinking aviation is a strategic priority right now,” said an aviation source.

While the closure of Stobart’s regional routes will likely create the most political outcry, it is perhaps the failure of the other side of its business that points to the the real emerging threat to Ireland’s future economic well-being.

As part of its Aer Lingus Regional contract, it also flew connecting flights from Dublin to Scotland, Manchester and Newquay.

Back when Irish aviation - and Aer Lingus in particular - was on the crest of a wave - these flights had become increasingly full of English and Scottish people looking to fly to the US via the rapidly developing transatlantic hub in Dublin. Stobart’s Dublin to Manchester flight for Aer Lingus was the key route feeding passengers on to Aer Lingus Airbuses heading for the States.

That hub was growing so fast that an entire new runway has been built at Dublin Airport to cope with the business. The €320m runway is close to completion but already a white elephant.

Aer Lingus itself has sent a very clear signal about where its priorities now lie in this regard. It is establishing a new base in Manchester to fly this traffic directly to America from there rather than bringing it through Dublin. It has diverted some of its newly ordered top of the range Airbus aircraft from Ireland to the UK to service this new operation.

Meanwhile, back in Dublin, Shannon and Cork, Aer Lingus is locked in talks with its Irish air and ground staff about what the future may hold. Hundreds more redundancies are on the cards if staff do not sign up to huge further cuts to their terms and conditions. The collapse of Stobart will be put front and centre of those talks when they resume early next week.

Political bleating in the days to come about the importance of regional air services to the economy will, against that backdrop, be about as useful as the bleating from sheep that graze the now quiet fields around Shannon Airport.