'Increasing concern for welfare' of Irish pensioner with Alzheimer's missing in the UK
There are "increasing concerns" for an Irish pensioner with Alzheimer's who has gone missing in the UK.
Bridget Ann McLaughlin (78) was last seen at 11am on Wednesday in the Harlington Road area of Hillingdon, London.
The Met Police have issued an appeal for information about Ms McLaughlin's whereabouts, saying they are "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare.
She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and blue eyes. She speaks with a strong Irish accent.
Ms McLaughlin was last seen wearing a red bomber jacket, with a white lining, black trousers and white runners.
She is known to frequent local shopping areas in Hayes but is may have also used public transport to travel further outside of London.
Police advised that she suffers from Alzheimer's and might seem confused.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact police on 101 or Missing People on 116000.
