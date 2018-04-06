'Increasing concern for welfare' of Irish pensioner with Alzheimer's missing in the UK

Bridget Ann McLaughlin (78) was last seen at 11am on Wednesday in the Harlington Road area of Hillingdon, London.

The Met Police have issued an appeal for information about Ms McLaughlin's whereabouts, saying they are "growing increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

She is described as white, 5ft 7ins tall, of medium build, with black hair and blue eyes. She speaks with a strong Irish accent.