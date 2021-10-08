Increased funding for specialist mental health support for pregnant women this year

Funding has been announced to increase capacity in services for specialist mental health supports for pregnant women by 20pc.

Under a new initiative announced this evening, the level of supports will be enhanced in a number of maternity units across the country.

The additional investment will fund the appointment of four additional Clinical Midwife Specialists who will join an existing network of 21 senior midwifes who have specialist expertise in the area of perinatal mental health across the 19 maternity services.

The investment has been allocated to the HSE’s Women’s Health Taskforce.

It will also support the appointment of an additional consultant for Galway University Hospital to provide highly specialised care in the area of perinatal mental health.

The Department of Health said the additional investment will assist with the full implementation of the HSE Specialist Perinatal Mental Health services’ model of care, which has been ongoing since its launch in 2017.

It said the specialist mental health teams associated with this model of care are now fully resourced, and all posts are in place or currently under recruitment.

These additional posts provided for with the allocation will increase capacity in maternity services in Limerick, Cork, Dublin and Galway.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly said: “Women have told us how important mental health supports are during and after a pregnancy.”

The Women’s Health Taskforce said this year it has been listening to women at all stages of life and asked them to share their views and experiences of women’s health.

The taskforce said the research shows clearly the importance women place on targeted mental health support for women and girls at key life stages.

It said while the majority of women had positive experiences in maternity services, many women felt their mental health was not supported enough during and following a pregnancy.

Meanwhile, National Clinical Director of the National Women and Infants Health Programme Dr Peter McKenna said it was “welcome that we are in a position to respond to the current demand in this area of maternity care that has been demonstrated in the National Maternity Experience Survey.

"Since the survey, the impact that Covid-19 has had on the mental health of pregnant women has made these additional appointments even more necessary.”

The Department of Health has confirmed that a 2022 plan for women’s health is in development informed by engagement with women across the country, key stakeholders, clinicians, and advocates for women’s health through the Women’s Health Taskforce.

It said it is intended the plan will be brought to Government and published later this year.