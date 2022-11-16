| 5.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Increase in rent review cases as tenants challenge hikes, says housing charity

:: Cases appealing rent increases spiked in past two months, says Threshold

Photo: Stock image Expand

Close

Photo: Stock image

Photo: Stock image

Photo: Stock image

Amy Molloy Twitter Email

Housing charity Threshold has seen a marked rise in rent review cases in the past two months as tenants become more concerned about their ability to afford increases amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The most dramatic increases are happening outside designated rent pressure zones (RPZ) where rents have risen by up to 60pc. In some rare cases, landlords have tried to double the rent.

Most Watched

Privacy