Increase in rent review cases as tenants challenge hikes, says housing charity

Housing charity Threshold has seen a marked rise in rent review cases in the past two months as tenants become more concerned about their ability to afford increases amid a cost-of-living crisis.

The most dramatic increases are happening outside designated rent pressure zones (RPZ) where rents have risen by up to 60pc. In some rare cases, landlords have tried to double the rent.

Threshold policy officer Ann-Marie O’Reilly said tenants would have been inclined in the past to accept rent hikes due to the fear of losing their homes if they challenged the landlord.

“More recently that has shifted as things are getting a bit tight for people all around so there has been a change… more people are questioning things,” she said.

In August, Threshold handled 88 rent review cases. This jumped to 128 in September. There were 111 in October.

“I was told about one case today where the rent hasn’t been put up in years but then the landlord decided to try to increase it by a few hundred euro in one go, and that is impossible for someone to absorb,” Ms O’Reilly said.

“It does appear that not all landlords realise that there have to be three comparable rent properties. You can’t compare a two-bed flat that hasn’t had any work on it in years to a brand-new two-bed down the road which is €500 more expensive.

“Rents have been increasing steadily for 11 years, and I don’t see that changing at all, unfortunately. We are hearing now that mortgage interest rates are going up and that will have a knock-on effect. Not every landlord has a mortgage on their property, but it’s kind of hard to see how an increase of a couple of hundred can be justified.”

Threshold represents tenants who take cases to the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB).

Some recent dispute decisions published by the rental watchdog found rent increases to be invalid because the notice was served incorrectly, there weren’t enough comparable properties provided, or it was the second increase within a short space of time.

Nine tenants renting eight properties in an estate in Co Cavan took successful cases after their landlord tried to increase the rent in February.

The properties are currently up for sale on auction site I Am Sold.

One director of the landlord company said the rent hadn’t changed in 13 years, but that they were advised by an auctioneer to increase the rent to make it more attractive to investors.

“As part of the application you need to show similar properties in the area, but we need to get more examples to be able to validate the rent increase,” he said.

In another case, the landlord of a retirement village was found to have invalidly tried to increase rent from €400 to €550 per month.

The development was sold to new owners in 2019, and the landlord argued that significant works had been carried out to improve the quality of the complex.

Some of the works included power-hosing, building upgrades and gardening.

The landlord’s representative gave evidence that 14 properties in the development had had rent reviews carried out and that the minimum rent increase was to €550 per month.

She stated that all but two tenants had paid the new rent and that many of the tenants had thanked her for not increasing the monthly rent further because the market rent was now €700 per month.

However, the RTB found that three of the comparable properties referred to in the notice of rent review weren’t advertised four weeks prior to the serving of the notice, as is required by law, and therefore it was invalid.

Ms O’Reilly, of Threshold, said about 60pc of rent reviews were found to be invalid. “We’ve noticed people aren’t very often aware of the rules regarding increases,” she said. “Some tenants are inclined to just put up with it. Our message is you don’t have to put up with it, we will help you own your rights.”

Some of the other requirements for a rent increase include that landlords inside an RPZ can review the rent only every 12 months.

RPZs are located in parts of the country where rents are highest and rising, and where people have the greatest difficulty finding affordable accommodation.

From December 2021, when setting the rent at the start of a tenancy in an RPZ or when carrying out a rent review, rent increases were capped at 2pc per year on a pro-rata basis. Outside RPZs, landlords can review the rent only 24 months after the tenancy start date or 24 months from the date of the last rent review.