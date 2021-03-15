Increase in movement in rural counties as more people go outside 10km of their homes

People in 14 counties have increased their movements, with more people moving beyond 10km.

New data suggests there has been no overall change in the number of people staying local , with 63.8pc of people staying within 10km of their homes in the week ending March 5.

However, there has been more movement in some rural counties, with the number of people travelling more in Carlow increasing by 1.8 percentage points compared to February 26.

This increase in movement coincides with recent comments from Professor Philip Nolan, the modelling expert with Npeht, who warned that: “We are at this delicate point where we are beginning to attend to and reopen some of our priorities such as non-urgent healthcare and schooling, and this is not the time to relax in any way and this is the time to stay home.”

“This is not the time to have mixing between households and not the time to return to the workplace unless it is essential,” he said.

“We need to remember that our case count now is twice what we were at in early December, 50 times more than when we entered the Summer last year, and more people in hospital now than we did at the peak in October.”

According to the Central Statistics Office (CSO), people living in less urbanised counties are more likely to have to travel outside of their local area.

“Propensity to stay within 10km of residence tends to differ by county, as movement is impacted by local circumstances and conditions, such as access to services and levels of urbanisation,” the CSO said in a statement today.

“For example, Dublin, with a high level of urbanisation, consistently shows the highest percentage of persons staying local, while Carlow and Roscommon, with relatively lower levels of urbanisation, are among the counties with the lowest percentage of persons staying within 10km of home.”

However, they did also note that there has not been a large increase in the number of people travelling nationally.

“Overall, week to week SLI changes were relatively small,” they said. “Only one county showed a greater than one percentage point increase, (Sligo, +1.2), and only two counties showed a greater than one percentage point decrease (Carlow, -1.8, Kilkenny -1.4).”

The 14 counties where there has been an increase in the number of people travelling beyond 10km from their home are: Carlow, Kilkenny, Tipperary, Wicklow, Waterford, Meath, Kildare, Laois, Monaghan, Cavan, Longford, Cork, Wexford and Offaly.

