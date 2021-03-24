Increase in homelessness on the cards amid a lack of affordable rental housing

The lack of affordable rental housing in Ireland could lead to an increase in homelessness, Simon Communities of Ireland warned today.

It was responding to the latest figures from the Residential Tenancies Board (RTB) which revealed that the national standardised average rent stood at €1,256 in the fourth quarter of last year.

Head of policy and communications, Wayne Stanley said: “The figures released today throw into sharp focus the affordability crisis in our housing system.

"We have see progress in family homelessness over the course of the pandemic due to emergency measures taken by government and the efforts of local authorities and non-governmental agencies like Simon. If we do not address the affordability crisis, we will see a return to the levels of homelessness we saw prior to the pandemic.”

The RTB published the quarterly rent index for the period covering October to December last year.

Among the key findings of the new report was that the annual national standardised average rent stayed the same in the third and fourth quarter at €1,256.

Rents grew nationally by 2.7pc in the last quarter of last year, in comparison to 6.4pc in the same quarter in 2019.

Dublin accounted for 45pc of tenancies in this quarter, and in the capital, around 72pc of tenancies were for apartments. The standardised average rent in Dublin in the fourth quarter was substantially higher than in other areas of the country at €1,745 per month, compared to €955 per month elsewhere.

Taking a typical two-bedroom house, the standardised average rent in Dublin stood at €1,684 per month in the fourth quarter of 2020, which was nearly twice the level for a two-bedroom house outside Dublin, for which the average rent was €878 per month.

In the last quarter of last year, eight counties had standardised average rents above €1,000 per month: Cork, Dublin, Galway, Kildare, Limerick, Louth, Meath and Wicklow.

The county with the highest growth rate in standardised average rent in quarter four 2020 was Longford (8.3pc per annum) and the county with the largest decline in rents was Waterford (minus 13pc per annum.)

Padraig McGoldrick, interim director of the RTB said that: “The impact of Covid-19 continued into the fourth quarter of 2020. The national standardised average rent remained static in the quarter, and overall in the year, there had been a significant trend of moderation in rental inflation relative to other years.

"While there has been a definite trend in moderation in rent levels, it is clear affordability issues and related risks remain. We understand that Covid-19 presents many challenges and adjustments for those operating and living in the rental sector. We continue to encourage those who are experiencing issues in their tenancies to keep the lines of communication open and if they still cannot resolve their dispute to contact the RTB for support and information on how to resolve these matters. "

The RTB rent index is compiled in conjunction with the Economic and Social Research Institute and is based on rents paid on 19,287 private tenancies registered with the RTB in the quarter.

