Increase in allegations of abuse against priests and religious last year, report shows 

THERE was a substantial increase in abuse allegations against priests and religious figures last year, according to the National Board for Safeguarding Children in the Catholic Church in Ireland (NBSCCCI).

The latest figures show that the total number of allegations notified to the national board between April 2020 and March 2021 amounted to 134.

This is an increase from 116 allegations reported to the board in the previous year

The figures are published in the NBSCCCI’s annual report today.

The report also shows that 42 allegations related to diocesan priests and 92 related to members of religious orders.

Advice requests increased from 260 in 2019/20 to 392 in 2020/21, an increase of 51pc.

Teresa Devlin, CEO of the NBSCCCI, said the increase in requests for assistance within the Church was “not unexpected” as many local safeguarding teams shrank during the pandemic.

Dioceses and congregations turned to the board for advice and support, though the NBSCCCI itself was operating with reduced staffing and working time during the pandemic.

One of the concerns highlighted in the report is the challenges presented by GDPR regulations for the NBSCCCI’s handling of allegations concerning historic abuse.

“When a diocese or religious order notifies the National Board of an allegation against a cleric or non-ordained religious, no name or other identifying information is provided,” Ms Devlin explained.

“This means that there is no way for the National Board to establish whether there is more than one allegation against any particular notified individual, or whether a complainant has alleged that more than one person has abused them.”

She said that due to the legal restrictions imposed by data protection legislation, there were severe limitations to the analysis and interpretation of such information.

Consequently, the value of the information is “extremely limited and additionally, it cannot be determined how historic the abuse allegations are. What is presented here is simply the raw data that the National Board has received in the 12 months being reported on”.

The report shows that 156 requests out of 392 requests for advice related to procedures for responding to child protection suspicions, concerns, knowledge or allegations.

“It is clear that the advice most often sought relates to reporting and responding to allegations of abuse,” Ms Devlin said.

Church personnel sought advice on whether a particular allegation met the threshold for reporting.

According to the NBSCCCI, given the length of time that can lapse between abuse and disclosure can often exceed 20 years, responding to allegations can be complex as it must take into account the willingness of a complainant to come forward to a representative of the Church and to make a report to the statutory agencies.

The NBSCCCI CEO also revealed that the organisation’s programme of safeguarding reviews did not proceed last year as planned due to the Covid crisis.

Reviewers were unable to travel to examine case management files and so only those reviews which were already in progress when Covid-19 became an issue could be completed.

These related to safeguarding practice in the Diocese of Meath and the Presentation Sisters South West Province.