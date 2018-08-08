A leading animal charity is seeking donations from the public after it rescued over a hundred dogs in just three days.

A leading animal charity is seeking donations from the public after it rescued over a hundred dogs in just three days.

In pictures: 'They will go to loving homes' - more than 100 dogs rescued from suspected puppy farms

Inspectors from the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) swooped on a suspected puppy farm in County Roscommon on July 27 following a visit with the county dog warden.

A total of 86 dogs, including 23 puppies, were taken from the site and are now receiving veterinary care, which the ISPCA said will cost over €20,000.

They include Shih Tzus, Cocker Spaniels, Jack Russell terriers, Pugs, French Bulldogs and other various mixed breeds.

The dogs were kept in very poor conditions and there was only one person on hand to care for them all, according to the ISPCA.

The dogs were also suffering from a variety of health issues, including eye and ear infections and mange although they had been properly fed and watered.

Fortunately, none of them had to be put down.

In a separate incident, 17 puppies were taken from a house in another county in which five bitches were found.

The dogs, including Shih Tzu’s, Cocker Spaniels, Jack Russell terriers, Pugs, French bulldogs and other various mixed breeds, are currently being cared for at the ISPCA’s animal centres

It’s believed that two of them had been allowed to breed without “consideration for the consequences” according to the ISPCA. The puppies are in the process of being vaccinated, neutered and microchipped before being rehomed.

Most of the rescued dogs are now being cared for at the ISPCA’s headquarters in Longford and its centre in Donegal. Twenty five were transferred to the Dog’s Trust shelter.

The dogs will be available for rehoming in the coming weeks.

Senior ISPCA Inspector Kevin McGinley said: “The ISPCA is grateful to have secured the removal of all dogs from this unlicensed premises.

“With so many dogs in our care we are appealing to the public to support us financially with this challenge and by offering responsible homes for the pups and dogs. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Roscommon County Council and the county dog warden for their assistance”

He urged the public to log on to the ISPCA website or contact its shelters to make a donation to help with the cost of rescuing the dogs.

Meanwhile, Insp Karen Lyons urged the public to keep on reporting facilities believed to be illegal puppy farms.

“Due to the inadequate care, these dogs were clearly in distress. We are excited for the future of these dogs where they will go on to caring and loving homes once they are available for rehoming.”

Online Editors