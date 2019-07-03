Sun worshippers flocked to parks and beaches as the sun made a much-welcome return today.

Sun worshippers flocked to parks and beaches as the sun made a much-welcome return today.

In Pictures: Sun-seekers enjoying the good weather as temperatures to reach 23C

And the good news is we can expect more of the same over the next few days.

Aaron Daly with his Daughter Siún Daly (6) Dun Laoghaire enjoying a lazy day at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Kyran O'Brien Locals enjoying the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Kyran O'Brien Josh Edwards (20) from Tallaght jumping into the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Kyran O'Brien Locals enjoying the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Kyran O'Brien Aaron Daly with his daughter Siún Daly (6) Dun Laoghaire enjoying a lazy day at the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Picture: Kyran O'Brien Enjoying the weather during a spin at Clontarf. Pic Steve Humphreys Local Artist Gerard Byrne captures the Summer light on the Forty Foot in Sandycove. Cooling off during the warm weather at Portmarnock Beach was from left Sive Doyle (9), Jacob Hill (9) , Cian Doyle (8) and Kathleen King all from Malahide. Picture: Steve Humphreys Out for a spot of sailing during the good weather at Clontarf Yacht and Boat Club with The Poolbeg Lighthouse in backround.Piturec Steve Humphreys Enjoying the weather at Portmarnock Beach with a good book was Claire Daly from Swords.Picture: Steve Humphreys

After last week’s mini-heatwave, many people were resigned to grey skies and cooler temperatures over the past few days.

But that changed today when the sun broke through the clouds and lit up the capital with wall-to-wall sunshine and highs nudging close to 20C.

“We had a glorious day in Dublin,” Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea said as the mercury climbed to around 19C in the city in the afternoon.

Although it was partly cloudy elsewhere and quite dull in Ulster, most areas can expect another warm and dry day tomorrow with highs ranging from 16C to 19C in the north and west and between 20C and 23C in the south.

Predominantly dry weather is likely to prevail over the next few days. Met Éireann forecaster Vincent O’Shea

Although northern counties can expect some cloudy periods tomorrow, there will also be good sunny spells as well.

And rain, if any, will be minimal, he said.

“Predominantly dry weather is likely to prevail over the next few days,” he said, adding the weekend will be mostly dry with a mix of sun and cloud and highs of between 16C and 21C.

However, he cautioned that northern areas can expect cloudier conditions with a spot of rain expected in the north and north west and along northern coasts. “But the rain amounts will be very small,” he said.

Friday will start off bright, with sunny spells over much of Leinster and Munster.

However, clouds will move in through the course of the day and showers will break out in west Munster later in the day.

But east Munster and Leinster can expect to stay dry with daytime highs of between 19C and 21C.

And the mild weather should hold out for the thousands of Westlife fans flocking to Croke Park on Friday and Saturday night for the pop veterans’ sold-out comeback tour.

READ MORE: Westlife Croke Park 2019: Tickets, stage times, support, possible set list and more

Although temperatures will have cooled by the time the band takes to the stage around 8pm, it will still be a warm and pleasant evening weather-wise Mr O’Shea said.

“The good news is Friday will be dry. It won’t be too warm, with light winds and (highest) temperatures between 17C and 19C,” he said.“But that’s still very reasonable.”

Online Editors