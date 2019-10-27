News Irish News

Sunday 27 October 2019

In Pictures: Dublin marathon record broken as thousands begin to cross the finish line


27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri crosses the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri crosses the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners in Phoenix Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Participant Aisling O'Connor, centre, of Edenderry AC during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Patrick Monahan, from Kildare, crosses the finish line, in first place, in the wheelchair category during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 2 Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Participant Claude Marian, from Faulx, France, crosses James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. . Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Participants Olivia MacMahon, left, and Deirdre O'Donnell cross James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 2 Seb Daly/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Participants Sora, right, and Ariana McEvoy Bucholz cross James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Seb Daly/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Mengistu Zelalem of Ethiopia leads the race at Bushy Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri crosses the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Participant Garrett Culliton during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. . Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Competitors at Bushy Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Nicola Flanagan, from Monaghan, on the finishing straight during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; David Devlin from Co Tyrone on his way to finishing the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Runners on the finishing straight during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners passing the halfway point during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners passing the halfway point during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Runners from left, Denbeli Chefo Shuke from Ethiopia, who came in 3rd, Motu Gedefa from Ethiopia, who came in 1st and Mesera Dubiso from Ethiopia who came in 2nd, after competing in the women's category in todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; A general view of runners passing the halfway point during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Mark Simpson from Co Down, left, during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Declan Murphy from Cork, centre, during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri crosses the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Patrick Monaghan, from Kildare, centre, who came 1st, Callum Hall from Leeds, England, right, who came 2nd and Tiaan Bosch from South Africa who came 3rd after competing in the wheelchair category in todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri crosses the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri on his way to crossing the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri after crossing the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Aoife Walsh

Moroccan runner Othmane El Goumri has claimed a new Dublin Marathon record after he completed the course in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 4 seconds - as more than 20,000 runners competed.

Ireland's Stephen Scullion finished in second place in a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 1 second.

27 October 2019; Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers A.C crosses the line as the first Irish finisher during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile
27 October 2019; Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers A.C crosses the line as the first Irish finisher during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Patrick Monahan has claimed the wheelchair title in an outstanding 1 hour, 39 minutes and 50 seconds.

A number of road closures and parking restrictions remain in place to make way for participants.

Some of the closures will remain in place until 4pm on Monday, and parking will not be available until the roads reopen.

undefined
27 October 2019; A general view of runners at the start of todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The streets closed until 10:15am:

  • Leeson Street Lower
  • St Stephen’s Green South,
  • Cuffe Street
  • Kevin Street
  • Patrick Street
  • Nicholas Street
  • High Street
  • Bridge Street
  • Usher’s Quay

Until 11am:

  • Fitzwilliam Square West
  • Kildare Street
  • Merrion Row
  • Cumberland Road
  • Lad Lane
  • Pembroke Street Lower

undefined
27 October 2019; Participant John McCarthy during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 12pm:

  • Herbert Street
  • Herbert Lane
  • Herbert Place
  • Clanwilliam Place
  • Warrington Place
  • Baggot Street Lower

Until 12:45pm:

  • Blackhall Place
  • Stoneybatter
  • Manor Street
  • Aughrim Street
undefined
27 October 2019; A general view of runners in Phoenix Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Until 1pm:

  • Fitzwilliam Square North
  • South and East Fitzwilliam Place
  • Fitzwilliam Street Upper
  • Chapelizod Road

Until 1:30pm:

  • Dolphins Barn

Until 1:45pm:

  • South Circular Road
  • Walkinstown Road
undefined
27 October 2019; A runner strips off his layers during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 2pm:

  • North Circular Rd
  • Crumlin Road

Until 2:30pm:

  • Cromwellsfort Road
  • Fortfield Road
undefined
27 October 2019; Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers A.C crosses the line as the first Irish finisher celebrates during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Until 2:45pm:

  • St Laurence Road

  • Sarsfield Road

  • Kimmage Road West

  • Terenure Rod East

    • undefined
    27 October 2019; Participant Aisling O'Connor, centre, of Edenderry AC during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

    Until 3:15pm:

    • Dartry Road
    • Milltown Road

    Until 3:30:

    • Orwell Road
    • Orwell Park
    undefined
    27 October 2019; Participant Claude Marian, from Faulx, France, crosses James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. . Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

    Until 4pm:

    • Clonskeagh Rd

    Until 4:45pm:

    • Castleknock Road
    • College Road
    • Tower Road
    • Inchicore Road
    • Templeogue Road
    • Roebuck Road.

    Until 4:55pm:

    • Nutley Lane

    Until 5pm:

    • Fitzwilliam Lane
    • Verchoyle Place
    • Grattan Street
    • Grattan Court
    • Hagan’s Court
    • Wilson’s Place
    • Grant’s Row
    • Pembroke Row
    • Power’s Court
    undefined
    27 October 2019; Participants Olivia MacMahon, left, and Deirdre O'Donnell cross James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 2 Seb Daly/Sportsfile

    Until 5:30pm:

    • Merrion Street Upper

    Until 6:30pm:

    • Clare Street

    Until 6:45pm:

    • Northumberland Road

    undefined
    27 October 2019; Mengistu Zelalem of Ethiopia leads the race at Bushy Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

    Until 7:30pm:

    • Merrion Square West and East
    • Fitzwilliam Street Lowr,
    • Mount Street Lowr and Uppr,
    • Stephen’s Place,
    • James Street East
    • Stephen’s Lane
    undefined
    27 October 2019; A general view of runners during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

    Until 9pm:

    • Holles Street

    READ MORE: Eamonn Sweeney: 'The Dublin Marathon has always been about those for whom victory is finishing at all'

    A number of Dublin Bus and Go Ahead routes will also be affected, and no Nitelink services will be available. A full list of disrupted services is available on the Dublin Bus website here.

    undefined
    27 October 2019; Patrick Monaghan, from Kildare, centre, who came 1st, Callum Hall from Leeds, England, right, who came 2nd and Tiaan Bosch from South Africa who came 3rd after competing in the wheelchair category in todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

    Luas services are expected to run at normal frequency with slight disruptions to the Red and Green.

    An interruption to the Green line is expected at 8.55am until approximately 10.30am, and some services will be delayed between 9.00am and 11.15am at the Red Line at Blackhall Place.

    Sunday operating Hours will be in place for the Bank Holiday Monday.

    undefined
    27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri after crossing the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

    Online Editors

    Related Content

    Editor's Choice

    Also in Irish News