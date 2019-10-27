Moroccan runner Othmane El Goumri has claimed a new Dublin Marathon record after he completed the course in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 4 seconds - as more than 20,000 runners competed.

In Pictures: Dublin marathon record broken as thousands begin to cross the finish line

Ireland's Stephen Scullion finished in second place in a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 1 second.

27 October 2019; Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers A.C crosses the line as the first Irish finisher during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Meanwhile, Patrick Monahan has claimed the wheelchair title in an outstanding 1 hour, 39 minutes and 50 seconds.

A number of road closures and parking restrictions remain in place to make way for participants.

Some of the closures will remain in place until 4pm on Monday, and parking will not be available until the roads reopen.

27 October 2019; A general view of runners at the start of todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

The streets closed until 10:15am:

Leeson Street Lower

St Stephen’s Green South,

Cuffe Street

Kevin Street

Patrick Street

Nicholas Street

High Street

Bridge Street

Usher’s Quay

Until 11am:

Fitzwilliam Square West

Kildare Street

Merrion Row

Cumberland Road

Lad Lane

Pembroke Street Lower





27 October 2019; Participant John McCarthy during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 12pm:

Herbert Street

Herbert Lane

Herbert Place

Clanwilliam Place

Warrington Place

Baggot Street Lower

Until 12:45pm:

Blackhall Place

Stoneybatter

Manor Street

Aughrim Street

27 October 2019; A general view of runners in Phoenix Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Until 1pm:

Fitzwilliam Square North

South and East Fitzwilliam Place

Fitzwilliam Street Upper

Chapelizod Road

Until 1:30pm:

Dolphins Barn

Until 1:45pm:

South Circular Road

Walkinstown Road

27 October 2019; A runner strips off his layers during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 2pm:

North Circular Rd

Crumlin Road

Until 2:30pm:

Cromwellsfort Road

Fortfield Road

27 October 2019; Stephen Scullion of Clonliffe Harriers A.C crosses the line as the first Irish finisher celebrates during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Until 2:45pm:

St Laurence Road

Sarsfield Road

Kimmage Road West

Terenure Rod East

27 October 2019; Participant Aisling O'Connor, centre, of Edenderry AC during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 3:15pm:

Dartry Road

Milltown Road

Until 3:30:

Orwell Road

Orwell Park

27 October 2019; Participant Claude Marian, from Faulx, France, crosses James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. . Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 4pm:

Clonskeagh Rd

Until 4:45pm:

Castleknock Road

College Road

Tower Road

Inchicore Road

Templeogue Road

Roebuck Road.

Until 4:55pm:

Nutley Lane

Until 5pm:

Fitzwilliam Lane

Verchoyle Place

Grattan Street

Grattan Court

Hagan’s Court

Wilson’s Place

Grant’s Row

Pembroke Row

Power’s Court

27 October 2019; Participants Olivia MacMahon, left, and Deirdre O'Donnell cross James Joyce Bridge during todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 2 Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Until 5:30pm:

Merrion Street Upper

Until 6:30pm:

Clare Street

Until 6:45pm:

Northumberland Road

27 October 2019; Mengistu Zelalem of Ethiopia leads the race at Bushy Park during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Until 7:30pm:

Merrion Square West and East

Fitzwilliam Street Lowr,

Mount Street Lowr and Uppr,

Stephen’s Place,

James Street East

Stephen’s Lane

27 October 2019; A general view of runners during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile

Until 9pm:

Holles Street

A number of Dublin Bus and Go Ahead routes will also be affected, and no Nitelink services will be available. A full list of disrupted services is available on the Dublin Bus website here.

27 October 2019; Patrick Monaghan, from Kildare, centre, who came 1st, Callum Hall from Leeds, England, right, who came 2nd and Tiaan Bosch from South Africa who came 3rd after competing in the wheelchair category in todays 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Luas services are expected to run at normal frequency with slight disruptions to the Red and Green.

An interruption to the Green line is expected at 8.55am until approximately 10.30am, and some services will be delayed between 9.00am and 11.15am at the Red Line at Blackhall Place.

Sunday operating Hours will be in place for the Bank Holiday Monday.

27 October 2019; Othmane El Goumri after crossing the line as the male winner during the 2019 KBC Dublin Marathon. 22,500 runners took to the Fitzwilliam Square start line today to participate in the 40th running of the KBC Dublin Marathon, making it the fifth largest marathon in Europe. Photo by Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

Online Editors