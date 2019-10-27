-
In Pictures: Dublin marathon record broken as thousands begin to cross the finish line
Moroccan runner Othmane El Goumri has claimed a new Dublin Marathon record after he completed the course in 2 hours, 8 minutes and 4 seconds - as more than 20,000 runners competed.
Ireland's Stephen Scullion finished in second place in a time of 2 hours, 12 minutes and 1 second.
Meanwhile, Patrick Monahan has claimed the wheelchair title in an outstanding 1 hour, 39 minutes and 50 seconds.
A number of road closures and parking restrictions remain in place to make way for participants.
Some of the closures will remain in place until 4pm on Monday, and parking will not be available until the roads reopen.
The streets closed until 10:15am:
- Leeson Street Lower
- St Stephen’s Green South,
- Cuffe Street
- Kevin Street
- Patrick Street
- Nicholas Street
- High Street
- Bridge Street
- Usher’s Quay
Until 11am:
- Fitzwilliam Square West
- Kildare Street
- Merrion Row
- Cumberland Road
- Lad Lane
- Pembroke Street Lower
Until 12pm:
- Herbert Street
- Herbert Lane
- Herbert Place
- Clanwilliam Place
- Warrington Place
- Baggot Street Lower
Until 12:45pm:
- Blackhall Place
- Stoneybatter
- Manor Street
- Aughrim Street
Until 1pm:
- Fitzwilliam Square North
- South and East Fitzwilliam Place
- Fitzwilliam Street Upper
- Chapelizod Road
Until 1:30pm:
Until 1:45pm:
- South Circular Road
- Walkinstown Road
Until 2pm:
- North Circular Rd
- Crumlin Road
Until 2:30pm:
- Cromwellsfort Road
- Fortfield Road
Until 2:45pm:
Sarsfield Road
Kimmage Road West
Terenure Rod East
Until 3:15pm:
Until 3:30:
Until 4pm:
Until 4:45pm:
- Castleknock Road
- College Road
- Tower Road
- Inchicore Road
- Templeogue Road
- Roebuck Road.
Until 4:55pm:
Until 5pm:
- Fitzwilliam Lane
- Verchoyle Place
- Grattan Street
- Grattan Court
- Hagan’s Court
- Wilson’s Place
- Grant’s Row
- Pembroke Row
- Power’s Court
Until 5:30pm:
Until 6:30pm:
Until 6:45pm:
Until 7:30pm:
- Merrion Square West and East
- Fitzwilliam Street Lowr,
- Mount Street Lowr and Uppr,
- Stephen’s Place,
- James Street East
- Stephen’s Lane
Until 9pm:
A number of Dublin Bus and Go Ahead routes will also be affected, and no Nitelink services will be available. A full list of disrupted services is available on the Dublin Bus website here.
Luas services are expected to run at normal frequency with slight disruptions to the Red and Green.
An interruption to the Green line is expected at 8.55am until approximately 10.30am, and some services will be delayed between 9.00am and 11.15am at the Red Line at Blackhall Place.
Sunday operating Hours will be in place for the Bank Holiday Monday.
Online Editors